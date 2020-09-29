We’ve heard it at several points during the pandemic — arguments over why one entity is allowed to stay open, while others had to remain closed. San Mateo County recently moved from the “purple” most restrictive tier, to the “red” tier, which means businesses can have limited indoor usage with proper social-distancing protocol. While many are pleased with this development, there are still many groups of the “have nots” that are still not allowed to do much, including high school athletics, which wonders why it is being left behind.
Steve Sell has spent months of trying to figure out a way to return high school sports to the fields and courts around the county. He’s attended meeting after meeting with another one slated for Monday afternoon to discuss any possible changes to how high school athletics are conducted.
But Sell doesn’t expect much to change as far as education-based athletics go.
“The preliminary language we’re hearing is there is nothing that is changing (when it comes to practicing),” said Sell, Aragon football coach, athletic director and Central Coast Section president.
And despite all that work, neither he nor anyone else associated with high school athletics in San Mateo County has a clear plan or path to preparing for the 2020-21 high school sports schedule.
And Sell is tired of it all.
“It’s time to put the niceties aside,” Sell said. “It’s ridiculous.”
And I’m with him. I have been a staunch supporter of “fight the spike” or whatever catchy slogan that has been used to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I hunkered down for months, with only infrequent visits to the grocery store. I’ve worn my mask religiously when required and have done so without complaint.
But the restrictions are too restrictive, as far as I’m concerned. School athletes not allowed to play catch on the high school baseball diamond? High school soccer teammates can’t pass a ball on the school’s field? What are we talking about? Those same players can call all their teammates, assemble at a park and even while adhering to social distancing protocol, can play more soccer than is allowed for their school team. Where is the logic in that?
“I can guarantee you, there are kids from our county who are playing 6-on-6 volleyball, under a roof. … If you have money and the means to do so, you can go play competitive volleyball, you can go to a football camp. You can play damn near anything, but you have to pay for it,” Sell said. “Yet kids can’t play catch, with a softball, baseball or football (on campus). Tell me how in the world that makes sense.”
To my unscientific eye, this is what I see: outdoor activity is fine, even group activities in situations where there is less than 6 feet of distancing. The dangers of sharing equipment are way overblown. Most experts agree that catching the virus by touching surfaces would take such a confluence of factors that the risk is minimal at best.
All I ask is that the powers-that-be look and see what is happening in the world of sports around them and act accordingly. If county and state health officials are looking for more information regarding the virus and sports, take a look at the 25 states where high school sports are being played right now. Most of those states have had positive tests for COVID-19 among its players and teams. You know what those schools are doing? They’re suspending play for a week, two weeks. That seems to be the responsible thing to do, right? And then after those two weeks, if the coast is clear, they resume activity.
I don’t know if they reschedule those games postponed because of COVID-19. I’m guessing they won’t, but this year it’s not about making sure a football team gets to play a 10-game regular season. This season is all about getting a chance to play — period.
I think there is enough anecdotal evidence to support allowing high school athletes to resume actual sports-specific training and begin to prepare for the upcoming season, which is still slated for a Dec. 18 start. But if student-athletes are not allowed to start ramping up their activity to get them prepared for a season, in whatever capacity, Sell wonders if they’ll get to play at all.
“Can I survive three or four weeks without a ball? No problem. But I’m fearful medical officials have made up their minds,” Sell said. “If they’re not willing, at this point, to even allow shared equipment, what’s it going to take to allow these kids to compete? That’s what scares me.”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
