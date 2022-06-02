It was bound to happen. As club sports encroach further and further on high school athletics, it was only a matter of time before someone was going to be caught between commitment to club and commitment to school.
The struggle between high school and club soccer has been an ongoing battle for years now, while girls’ volleyball has just enough time between the end of the high school season and the start of the club season that it has not been much of a issue.
But, every season I hear of this player or that player sitting out the school season to focus on their club team.
But with the advent of the new regional tournaments, in softball especially, players and coaches — both high school and club — will have to do a lot of soul searching. The issue came to a head Tuesday when two players from the Aragon softball team were ruled ineligible for the Northern California regional tournament because of their participation in a club tournament during Memorial Day weekend. The California Interscholastic Federation rules state club and high school sports can not be played simultaneously. If a player plays in a club tournament, they immediately become ineligible for the rest of the high school season.
For the past 20 years, it hasn’t been a problem. The Central Coast Section was previously the highest level of playoffs. The CCS postseason usually wraps up on the Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend and it was not unheard for a player play in a CCS championship game in the morning and then participate in a club tournament game that night.
But with the creation of the Nor Cal and So Cal regional tournaments, the high school season has been extended by an extra week.
Suddenly, players who qualified for the Nor Cal tournament have to make a decision between their school team and their travel-ball squad. Asking a teenager to choose between the two is not fair to anyone.
The biggest difference between soccer and softball is the fact the end of the club soccer season overlaps with the beginning of the high school season. Those club games in November and December are usually state tournament matches or college showcases. At that point, the commitment should be to the club, since its season started first.
That is not the case with softball, as the club season is just starting as the high school season is ending. That first summer softball tournament during Memorial Day weekend is simply that, a season-opening tournament.
For the most part, most club softball teams won’t be impacted by the expanded CIF playoffs. The high school season is over for 95% of club players by the holiday weekend and there is no overlap between school and club.
But for that 5%, choosing between the two, I’m sure, is nerve wracking.
To me, the answer is simple. High school players softball players should be off limits until their season is over. The high school season begins well before the summer travel-ball circuit fires up, so the priority should be on the scholastic season. Don’t worry. There will still be plenty of summer tournaments to be played. Why not let the high school season play out?
***
Better late than never, I guess.
Two years after being told he would be inducted into the United States Tennis Association Northern California Hall of Fame, Menlo School tennis coach Bill Shine will finally be feted in a ceremony at Green Hills Country Club.
The announcement was initially made in April 2020 — about three weeks after the high school season was suspended and life was turned upside down by COVID. Understandably, the ceremony was postponed at that time.
The event will now take place June 10 at Green Hills Country Club. Shine — who has guided the Knights’ boys’ and girls’ tennis teams to dozens of league, section and regional titles — is one of four people to be inducted. He’ll be joined by Rosie Bareis, Paul Goldstein and Melissa Gurney Van Ness.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.