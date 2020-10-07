It’s been a star-crossed couple of years since Ziggy Lauese graduated Sequoia High School in 2018.
A star for the Ravens basketball team, Lauese started his college career at Cal Poly-Pomona, where he suffered a foot injury, causing him to redshirt the 2018-2019 season.
He returned to play a couple games at the start of the 2019-2020 season before deciding he wanted to transfer. Coming back home to East Palo Alto, Lauese chose to continue his college career at Menlo College.
He transferred to Menlo at the semester break and was working out with the team when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, Lauese, who has played in only a couple of games since 2018, patiently has to wait.
“It’s like something doesn’t want me to play basketball,” said Lauese, 20. “Something always keeps coming up.”
But if there is one thing Lauese has learned over the last couple years, it’s patience. He’s come to the realization that he can only do what he can control.
“That’s a big part for me, being mature enough to handle business, no matter whose the coach or whose around you,” Lauese said. “That’s something my dad taught me — not everything is going to be perfect. You just have to work with what you got.”
Lauese’s college career is a far cry from his high school days, A 6-7 center, Lauese was the linchpin for a Ravens team that won the Peninsula Athletic League South Division title in 2018, his senior year, while also winning three PAL tournament titles his freshman, junior and senior years. He also earned PAL South Division Player of the Year honors in 2018.
Coming out of Sequoia, he narrowed his college choices to Cal Poly and Menlo, initially choosing the Broncos over the Oaks and heading south.
Shortly after starting the team’s conditioning program, Lauese sprained his plantar fascia, but played on it for another three weeks before an MRI revealed he had torn the ligament that runs from the back of the heel along the bottom of the foot.
“I didn’t really know what to do. I never thought I would get injured,” Lauese said. “It took me around four months to get back in, to let it heal. By that time, we had already started the season. I told my coach I didn’t want to waste [my freshman] year, so I kind of went along with redshirting.”
The season wasn’t a complete waste, however. Lauese said he learned a lot sitting out that 2018-19 season — with most of his growth between his ears.
“I learned a ton of stuff,” Lauese said. “I learned patience is key. I’m a really impatient person. But going through that whole process kind of humbled me and kept me grounded.”
As Lauese started gearing up for the 2019-20 season, he began to have doubts. Missing that first year messed with his mind quite a bit and he questioned if he was where he should be — or wanted to be.
“I felt depressed not being able to play. I felt I disappointed my family, disappointed everyone who supported me,” Lauese said. “It was a tough ride for me.”
So even as he returned to the court to start the 2019-20 season, his heart wasn’t in it.
“I spent two weeks just talking to my dad and uncle (Fine Lauese, the boys’ basketball coach at Sequoia who played at Menlo College from 1992 to 1995) about what I want to do,” Lauese said. “They just stood behind me and said they supported me with whatever I wanted to do.
“I’m grateful to have them. … Family is a big part of the Polynesian lifestyle. Family has been a big part of my life and being away from them and then having this injury, it was kind of a double negative for me.”
At that point, Lauese decided to transfer. He returned to his East Palo Alto home and called his former Sequoia teammate, N’jai LeBlanc, a point guard at Menlo College who was a year ahead of him in high school.
“The two top schools that I picked before I graduated (Sequoia) were Menlo and Cal Poly,” Lauese said. “As soon as I got [back home], that’s when I texted N’jai. I asked him, ‘Hey bro, you think (the Menlo) coach is still interested in me?’ … N’jai wanted me to come to Menlo ever since I was in high school. He’s always been a big brother to me.”
Lauese enrolled at Menlo College for the spring semester and was working out with the team when everything was shut down because of the coronavirus. Then, during the summer, a new coaching staff came in to take over the Oaks program. They were two, new obstacles Lauese had to overcome — not with his physical play, but with his newfound maturity and patience.
“I was able to be around the team last year, so I got to know everybody,” Lauese said. “I’m trying my best to be patient, waiting to get on the court. Once I get on that court, all the frustrations and all the struggles I went through (will be over). I’m just going to live in the moment.
“I’m grateful I get another opportunity to play the game I love. I can’t wait.”
And about the name “Ziggy?” Turns out it’s a play on words. Lauese’s given first name in Sione, named after his father.
“In Tongan ‘junior’ is ‘si’i (see-e),” Lauese said. “As time went by, ‘si’i’ turned into ‘Ziggy.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.