Sam Langi, a 2018 graduate of El Camino High School, was not a heavily recruited football player for the Colts, despite his 6-4, 300-pound frame.
“I didn’t really have any expectations of getting any offers out of high school,” Langi said.
Instead, he did something better — he enrolled at College of San Mateo, became a two-year starter and this past weekend, the 6-5, 315-pound Langi officially committed to continue his academic and playing career at University of Arizona on full scholarship.
“I’m so proud of him. He worked his way from being unrecruited out of high school … to being prepared to join a Power 5 conference (the Pac-12),” said CSM head coach Tim Tulloch.
Langi is the latest El Camino product to go to CSM before heading off to a major Division I program — joining the likes of James Tretheway (Arizona), DJ Peluso (Cal Poly) and Trevor Kelly (Cal).
Langi said he decided to take the Arizona offer because he was unsure of what the future held. He said he wanted to wait until closer to the end of the school year, hoping to get more offers from Pac-12 schools.
But then the coronavirus hit and everything sports related came to a screeching halt.
“I was just happy Arizona reached out to me right before the (virus) breakout,” Langi said. He never got to make an official trip to Tuscon, Arizona campus and instead had to rely on a lot of phone calls and video chats with Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive line coach Kyle DeVan.
With face-to-face recruiting banned because of the virus for the foreseeable future, college coaches and community college athletes need to a lot more trusting of the one thing they have in common — the recruit’s current coach. In that regard, Langi could not have had better people vouching for him than Tulloch, the CSM coaching staff and the CSM program as a whole.
“[Arizona] has been on him for a while, a couple months. They were looking to add a physical O-lineman. They saw all they needed on film,” Tulloch said.
“We’ve had a good relationship with [Sumlin],” Tulloch added, saying he worked with Sumlin during a camp with Tony Dungy’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in 2001. It’s the relationships Tulloch and the CSM coaching staff have made around the country that enable players like Langi to continue their careers in these strange times.
“What Coach Sumlin said to me (was), ‘We’re not going to be able to get out and see guys in person. … The only thing we have is limited to game tape.’ Now we’re in a world where we have to lean on people we trust. He said, ‘If he is a guy you stamp, I don’t need to see anymore,’” Tulloch said. “That’s when [four-year coaches] are going to lean on programs with solid reputations. That’s where our guys are at a big advantage.”
But it’s up to the player to earn a coach’s stamp of approval and Langi did just that from Day 1. He was in the starting lineup at right tackle his true freshman season in 2018, starting all 11 games and as the Bulldogs advanced to the Nor Cal final four. He moved to right guard for the 2019 season, played in 13 games, made the state title game and earned All-American honors.
In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, he had a won-loss record of 20-4.
“(It was all about) effort. Making sure I gave full effort, whether it was in the weight room or practice. Show the coaches I was willing to be the starter in the CSM lineup,” Langi said.
Tulloch said he never knows what he’s going to get when a high school senior shows up for his first practice at CSM. Some need a year of development and will gray-shirt that first season as the player adjusts to the life and rigors of playing in a college program.
Langi was not one of those guys.
“You don’t know how guys are going to work until they get here, until you live with them,” Tulloch said. “You always hope guys will come in and be ready to go. … He was such a pleasant surprise as far as a freshman coming right in and attacking it.”
Langi becomes the latest CSM offensive lineman to transfer to a major four-year university, joining the likes of Tretheway, Dominick Jackson (Homestead High-Sunnyvale, Alabama), Hoko Fanaika (Florin-Sacramento, LSU), George Moore (Deer Valley-Antioch, Oregon), Jeremy Galten (Hillsdale, USC) and Mikey Grandy (Palo Alto, Texas).
“You just see Sam being the next guy in the O-line tradition here,” Tulloch said. “Nick Saban (Alabama head coach), the coaches from LSU, Clay Helton (USC head coach), they have the pick of all the players in the country. Why fly here and recruit our guys? It’s just a tribute to the way we work. I just know what we do works. When guys buy in and work, it’s no surprise (they garner attention from big schools).”
Said Langi: “I kind of had that chip on my shoulder (coming out of El Camino). Why not me? If those other guys can get big offers, I can too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.