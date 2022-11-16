Sacred Heart Prep girls water polo coach Jaime Frank could not have asked much more from his team in the Gators’ Northern California regional Division I opener Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Gators — who advanced to the Central Coast Section title game Saturday, falling to Soquel, 18-5 — got a home game against fifth-seeded Campolindo-Moraga, which made the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division I bracket. The Gators had seven power play chances, along with several breakaways and one-timers in front of the net.
But SHP simply couldn’t solve Cougar goaltender Sydney Kriing. The freshman is arguably the best netminder in the country and she showed off why, stopping 15 shots in Campo’s 9-7 win.
“We had every opportunity we could have asked for,” Frank said. “[Campo was] able to finish at the other end.”
It is the second time this season the Gators have dropped a decision to the Cougars. Campo posted a 14-7 win over SHP in at the Nor Cal Invite last month.
Time and again, SHP (21-9) would get a quality scoring opportunity, only to be denied by Kriing. She stopped a pair of breakaways in the first period and two more in fourth. The Gators had a number of shots from the hole set also turned aside by Kriing.
It got to the point where the Gators were intimidated trying to solve Kriing.
“She’s amazing,” Frank said.
Did she get on the Gators’ heads?
“It has to at some point,” Frank said.
Despite all that, it was SHP that took a early lead and maintained it for most of the first half. The Gators got on the scoreboard first when they drew a 5-meter penalty shot which Natalia Szczerba converted for a 1-0 lead with 4:19 left in the opening period.
The Gators kept the Cougars scoreless until the final two minutes when Kaia Levenfeld scored from the point on an assist from Ana Pieper to tie the score at 1-all after the opening period.
Defense continued to rule the game as neither team mounted much offense early in the second quarter. Midway through, SHP found the back of the net for a 2-1 lead with 3:51 left in the first half. With the shot clock winding down, Szczerba drove on goal, took a pass from Charlotte Summe and with one second left, fired home her shot to give the lead back to the Gators.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as less than 30 seconds later, Pieper scored the second of her four goals from the left point.
Again, the Gators rebounded to take the lead, with Vivian Golub giving her team a 3-2 lead on a quick restart following a Campo foul.
But the Cougars responded by scoring the final two goals of the first half, with Pieper scoring both, to put Campolindo up 4-3 at the break.
The Cougars kept up the pressure to start the third quarter, getting a pair of goals from Levenfeld to give Campo a 6-3 lead and control of the match.
Megan Newby scored the lone goal of the third period for the Gators, but the Cougars scored the first two goals of the fourth period to open up an 8-4 lead with 4:26 to play. Golub and Szczerba scored late, as SHP closed to 9-7, but ran out of time for any kind of miracle rally.
Despite the loss, Frank was satisfied with his team’s performance.
“This game is a great representation of our season,” Frank said. “We worked so hard. We achieved more than I would have thought at the beginning of the season.”
