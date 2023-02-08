Menlo-Atherton girls’ soccer head coach Jason Luce said he’s waited two years for this edition of the Bears.
That team two seasons ago was filled with freshmen and sophomores. Now, the core of 2022-23 squad is a seasoned group of juniors and seniors.
It was the worth the wait. With a chance to clinch the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship taking on Sequoia in Redwood City Tuesday afternoon, the Bears took full advantage. They scored just before halftime to lead 1-0 and then tacked on a pair of late goals against a skeleton Sequoia defense for a 3-0 win and the division title.
“To be champs is good,” Luce said. “[The players] deserve it.”
Having now clinched the crown, M-A (6-0-3 PAL Bay, 22 points, 12-0-4 overall) has a chance to finish off the regular season with an unbeaten record. They close the PAL Thursday at Carlmont and then have a non-league game against probable West Bay Athletic League champ Menlo School.
That, however, is not anything with which Luce or the Bears are really concerned.
“I don’t think undefeated means anything,” Luce said.
The Bears have bigger fish to fry, anyway. Namely, the Central Coast Section tournament where they will be slotted into the Open Division and as Luce told his team in the post-game meeting, if the Bears play like they did Tuesday, they’ll have nothing to worry about.
“They’re deep in talent, they’re good on the ball,” said Sequoia head coach Melissa Schmidt.
Sequoia (4-3-2, 14 points; 9-3-4) needed to win its final two games to have a shot at passing M-A for the Bay Division title, but the Ravens had a tough task ahead of them after conceding a goal just before halftime.
M-A won the ball in the midfield and quickly built up an attack. Val Latu-Nava received a pass on the right flank and after a brief run, cut a pass behind her defender toward an onrushing Alessia Bolanos. With just a sliver of space, Bolanos, a sophomore, took a couple of touches before blasting a shot into the upper left corner of the goal in the 40th minute.
“It was a cracker of a shot,” Schmidt admitted.
But she also knew her team was in trouble at that point. Once the Ravens fell behind 1-0, Schmidt knew her team would need to do something special.
“M-A doesn’t give up goals,” Schmidt said.
It’s not like the Ravens didn’t have their chances. They controlled a bulk of the first half and applied a lot of pressure, but the M-A defense held firm.
“It started well for Sequoia. They had some chances,” Luce said.
But over the last 15 minutes of the half, the M-A offense started to make more dangerous runs, culminating with the goal.
“I think the goal is big any time,” Luce said. “We’re a defensive-minded team to start. When we do get a goal, it relieves pressure (on the offense). Once we get a goal or two lead, no one is going to score three on us.”
Schmidt tried to change her attack in the second half, but as the minutes ticked by, she had to get more aggressive in going for a goal. So much so that she played one less defender on the back line.
“The first time we played them … It got down to the last 10 minutes and it was scoreless and I played for the tie,” Schmidt said. “Today, I had to play for the win. 1-1 doesn’t help us at all. We went for broke and it didn’t work out.”
As the Ravens pushed forward, it opened them up to be countered and that is precisely what the Bears did, as they scored twice in the final six minutes.
In the 74th minute, the Ravens conceded a corner, something they have struggled with this season.
The struggle is real as Bolanos drove a low, hard cross to the near right post where Camille Melcher, a junior, snuck inside her mark and one-timed a shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Jimena Sandoval Gaona, a senior, sent a pass through the middle where junior Latu-Nava latched onto it and broke in on goal, finishing easily for the final score.
“I hate the score. It hurts,” Schmidt said. “But we didn’t lose because we played poorly. Whether we lost 1-nothing or 3-nothing, it didn’t matter (we needed to win).”
Luce said the win accomplished one of the team’s goals of capturing the division title. While it’s a goal every team makes at the beginning of the season, Luce started to really believe after the first round of Bay Division play.
“The back half (of the schedule) we played so great,” Luce said.
