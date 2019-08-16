Kris Weems, former boys’ varsity basketball coach and athletic director at Menlo School, was named head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
Santa Cruz is the G-League team owned by and operated by the Golden State Warriors. Santa Cruz is a two-time G-League champion, capturing titles in 2007 and 2015.
Weems replaces former head coach Aaron Miles, who was promoted to assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.
“I’m humbled to be the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors,” Weems said in a press release. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to learn from and work with Aaron Miles as well as Steve Kerr and his staff over the last two seasons. We’ll continue to build on the organization’s success both on the court and in the Santa Cruz community.”
A two-time Kansas state high school basketball champion, Weems spent four years playing at Stanford, from 1995 to 1999, averaging 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and nearly two assists per game during his college career. His teams qualified for the NCAA tournament all four years and helped the squad to the 1998 Final Four.
Weems joined Menlo School as head boys’ basketball coach in 2004. in his seven seasons, Weems compiled a record of 138-60 and won a pair of Central Coast Section Division IV championships in 2008 and 2009.
After a stint working in the Golden State Warriors organization as a player development coach and scout from 2011 to 2014, Weems took over the Menlo School athletic director role beginning the 2014-15 season, replacing longtime AD Craig School. Weems held the position until the end of the 2017 school year, when he left to join the Santa Cruz Warriors staff.
“Kris has earned the opportunity to showcase his leadership and knowledge as head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors for the 2019-20 season and beyond,” said Kent Lacob, Santa Cruz general manager and a 2011 graduate of Menlo School. Weems coached both Kent Lacob and older brother Kirk Lacob, Golden State Warriors assistant general manager, during their high school careers with the Knights.
