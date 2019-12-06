There is one Peninsula Athletic League football team still alive in the Northern California championship round and, ironically enough, it is the one team that does not reside in San Mateo County.
That would be Santa Clara County’s King’s Academy-Sunnyvale, which almost by happenstance, joined the PAL when the league expanded to the current three-tiered — Bay, Ocean and Lake — system beginning in the 2008 season.
Like many teams in the PAL, the Knights have had their ups and downs, having played in all three divisions. They are currently on an upswing, however, under third-year head coach Pete Lavorato, who knows a thing or two about taking teams deep into the playoffs. During his 14-year tenure at Sacred Heart Prep, Lavorato helped lead the Gators to five Central Coast Section titles, a pair of Nor Cal championships and two appearances in state title games from 2003 to 2016.
And now he’s weaving his magic at King’s Academy. The Knights just earned their second straight CCS championship with their dramatic 14-13 win over Terra Nova last Saturday, securing them a spot in their first-ever Northern California championship game — the Division 5-A title game at 7:30 Friday night. The Knights will host Del Norte-Crescent City, which will make the long haul from just south of the Oregon border to the heart of Silicon Valley.
Del Norte (12-1 overall), after beating two-time defending North Coast Section Division 5 champion Fortuna not once, but twice, during the regular season, went on to win its first-ever NCS title with a 14-13 win of its own over Encinal-Alameda last week.
There is no doubt what the Warriors want to do: run the ball. They’ve rushed for 3,928 yards, averaging 7.1 yards a carry and scored 51 touchdowns.
Del Norte features a pair of 1,000-yard rushers — junior Levi Cox Cooley has rushed for a team-high 1,384 yards with 15 touchdowns. Senior Chase Blackburn went over the 1,000-yard mark with 46 yards against Encinal in the NCS final and has 1,060 going into the Nor Cal championship game. He’s added 14 scores, but even more impressive is his yards per carry — 9.5 yards, which means he nearly goes for a first down any time he touches the ball.
The Warriors are averaging just about 35 points per game offensively, but the more impressive number is the 10.6 points they allow. Only one team has scored 21 points against the Warriors — a 21-14 loss to Mazama-Oregon in Week 5. In three NCS playoff games, Del Norte allowed a combined 26 points.
King’s Academy (10-3) is also a successful running team, having gained 2,445 as a team.
Junior running back/linebacker Noah Short is starting to assert himself for the Knights the last two weeks. He’s come up with the biggest stops of the season in both the CCS semifinals and championship game, stuffing last-minute 2-point attempts by Aptos and Terra Nova, respectively.
To make a long story short (no pun intended), Short is a threat to make a big play any time he is around the ball.
And with Short starting to attract more attention, it should open things up for the Knights’ 1,000-yard rusher Jayden Frazier who, like Short, is an all-around, all-purpose player who averages 129 total yards of offense per game. He was hampered by a sore ankle against Terra Nova last week, but should be better barring any setbacks.
While not as stingy as the Warriors, King’s Academy has been equally effective on defense, allowing just 16 points per game.
