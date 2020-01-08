The Hillsdale girls’ soccer team was in the mix for the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division title midway through the 2019 season before fading down the stretch.
The Knights expect to be in it to the end in 2020 following their performance in the Ocean Division opener Tuesday, a 6-0 thrashing of crosstown rival San Mateo.
“Strong game,” said Rachel Lauderdale, Hillsdale assistant coach. “We always like a game where we can score six goals.”
It’s the third straight game Hillsdale (1-0 PAL Ocean, 6-1-3 overall) has scored five goals or more and the second time in its last three the Knights have scored half a dozen.
And they wasted little time establishing their dominance, needing just four minutes to get on the board as Chase Nestor, a sophomore wing, took a pass on the left flank, angled in on goal and deposited a shot into the far right corner.
While San Mateo was strong in the middle with center back Kayla O’Reilly and sweeper Olivia Williams, the Bearcats struggled on the flanks and that’s where a majority of the attacks came from for the Knights. While Nestor, who finished with a pair of goals and an assist, dominated the left side, the right was patrolled by Stella Marcisz. Although a senior, Marcisz is in only her first year playing for Hillsdale. She spent her first three seasons eschewing high school for her club soccer team, but decided to play for the Knights her final season of high school.
It’s working out well for both parties. Marcisz made several dangerous runs in the opening 40 minutes, that she finished with only one goal was a miracle.
Marcisz scored her goal on a ball over the top of the San Mateo defense, right down the middle of the field. Marcisz held off a defender to win the ball before slotting a shot past a charging goalkeeper a stride into the penalty box for a 2-0 Hillsdale lead.
Marcisz and Nestor give the Knights’ a potent 1-2 punch offensively as they have eight and seven goals, respectively.
“Stella and Chase should probably carry us this season,” said Hillsdale co-head coach Jina Button.
While Marcisz was playing club ball last season, Nestor was playing defense last season.
“She’s not going back (to defense),” Lauderdale said.
Nestor notched her second goal of the game in the 26th minute, latching onto a short through pass 30 yards out. She carried it into the box before tapping it home for a 3-0 lead.
Nestor just missed a hat trick in the 32nd minute when her shot from distance clanged off the crossbar but, four minutes later, Teagean McKelvey, a senior striker, gave Hillsdale a 4-0 lead. She picked off a back pass to the San Mateo goalkeeper, went around her and tapped home a shot into an empty net.
In the first minute of stoppage time, Hillsdale added its fifth goal of the opening half when Katia Economou headed in a ball with authority on a Jenna Stanovcak cross from a corner kick.
The Knights did not let up after the halftime break as they fired off five shots, three on frame, in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. San Mateo did a better job, however, of stopping through balls as both O’Reilly and Williams started ranging out from the middle to help out on the flanks. Louisa Coughlin also had five of her eight saves in the second half.
San Mateo’s best chance at scoring came in the 62nd minute when Isabella Santos picked off a pass from Hillsdale goalkeeper Alexis Cherrington, but Cherrington made up for the gaffe with a kick save on Santos’ shot.
A few minutes later, Williams bulled her way forward, before eventually committing a foul.
In the 70th minute, McKelvey scored her second goal of the game when San Mateo failed to clear the ball out of its penalty box and McKelvey took advantage.
Her two goals give her three on the season, two clear of twin sister Jasmine McKelvey. The two have a contest over who can score the most goals.
The goals were especially satisfying for Teagan McKelvey, who missed most of last season with injury.
“She is just such a positive person,” Button said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.