Hillsdale pitcher Lexi Kuka has set some lofty goals for her sophomore year.
With a year of varsity play under her belt already, Kuka wants to throw a perfect game — preferably under the lights at Chanteloup Field against Aragon in the end-of-the-regular-season Big Game.
“It’s great to see her set those kind of goals,” said Nick Dykes, Hillsdale’s first-year head coach.
Kuka came close Wednesday as the Knights hosted Notre Dame-Belmont. The Tigers were coming off a 6-5, walk-off win over Aragon Tuesday for their first win of the season and were looking to generate some momentum against Hillsdale.
Kuka had other plans as she tossed a no-hitter in the Knights’ 3-0 win as they improved to 3-0 on the season.
“I just found out,” Kuka said, learning about the accomplishment in the post-game huddle from Eryn McCoy, Hillsdale assistant coach and 2016 Daily Journal Softball Player of the Year.
“I think I did really well,” Kuka continued. “I was just staying tall and making sure my form was good. … It was a good day.”
The only thing that stood between Kuka and perfection was a trio of walks and a fielder’s choice. Otherwise, she was in complete control, striking out nine along the way. At one point she fanned four in a row, striking out the side in the second and got the leadoff hitter in the third.
“Lexi hit her spots,” Dykes said.
Any thoughts of a perfect game, however, went out the window just two batters in as she walked the Tigers’ No. 2 hitter, Malaina Alifano.
Visibly frustrated, Kuka refocused. She got a strikeout and a popout to shortstop to end the inning and begin a string of eight straight batters retired.
That streak was broken up by her second walk of the game, again to Alifano, leading off the fourth. Katie Johnson followed and reached on a fielder’s choice, with Alifano out at second. Kuka then got Skyler Loo to hit a flyout to medium center field, where Hillsdale center fielder Paige Venezia charged the ball, caught it and fired to first to double up Johnson and end the inning.
Those were the first two out of six in a row retired before Kuka allowed the Tigers’ final baserunner when Alli Lui drew a four-pitch walk.
Kuka proceeded to retire the next five NDB batters to close out the no-hitter.
Lui, who helped guide the Tigers to the Central Coast Section Division I championship game as a freshman last spring, came on in relief after two batters in the bottom of the first inning. She was nearly as effective as Kuka and if not for some shaky defense behind her, the game might still be going.
Hailey Truong got the start for NDB (1-3), but after hitting leadoff batter AJ Abad and walking Claire Shelton, Lui was summoned.
She struck out the first batter she faced and got Kuka to hit a lazy flyball to right field. But the right fielder dropped it. Abad came around to score and when the throw home got by the catcher, Shelton scampered home as well and Kuka was standing on third.
But Lui got out of the inning with a comebacker and a strikeout.
Lui would hold Hillsdale to just three hits for the game, but two more errors in the second gave Hillsdale its third unearned run of the game. Megan Siler led off the inning with the Knights’ first hit of the game, a single, and stole second — one of three steals in the game for the Knights.
After a Lui strikeout, Venezia came to the plate and hit a routine grounder to shortstop. The throw to first, however, skipped past the first baseman and Siler came around the score.
Again, the run was unearned as Lui retired the next two batters to end the inning.
“She was solid,” Kuka said of her counterpart. “She had a lot of spin on the ball.”
Bianca Erickson got the Knights’ second hit in the third inning before Lui retired eight of the next nine Hillsdale hitters. Zoe Nightengale picked up Hillsdale’s last hit, singling in the bottom of the sixth.
With eight seniors graduating from last season’s squad, including a pair of thumpers in Alex Bunton and Hannah Levy, Dykes knows the Knights are going to have to better at manufacturing runs this season.
“We just don’t have the same power as we did last year,” Dykes said. “We’re going to have to get team at-bats. … The philosophy is this is a team effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.