Much like Major League Baseball spring training, early-season high school games are used to assess a player’s strength and weaknesses.
So just because there was one result one day, doesn’t mean it will be the same next time. So when Hillsdale starting pitcher Reese Barrelier made his regular-season debut Wednesday, it was against a San Mateo squad that owned him during a scrimmage a few weeks ago.
“[San Mateo] ripped him,” said Hillsdale manager James Madison.
Barrelier and freshman reliever Aidan Sakai combined to shackle the Bearcats’ bats, combining on a one-hitter and striking out 11 to beat San Mateo 4-1 in a non-league game at San Mateo High School Wednesday afternoon.
“I think [Barrelier] wanted to come out and show he can pitch,” Madison said. “I attribute some of [his early struggles] on nerves.”
San Mateo (2-2 overall) had a chance to get to Barrelier and the Knights early. Struggling with his command, Barrelier walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. A strikeout ended the threat.
“We have to take advantage early … to put some pressure on them early,” said San Mateo manager Neal Goldstein. “That was the difference, we just didn’t hit with runners in scoring position.”
Hillsdale (2-1), on the other hand, had their own offensive struggles against San Mateo starting pitcher Luke Barrientos, who relied on a slew of off-speed pitches to frustrate the Knights for much of his start. He threw only nine pitches in a 1-2-3 first. In the third, he threw only eight pitches.
“I threw Luke because Hillsdale is a good fastball-hitting team,” Goldstein said.
Said Madison: “They pitched him the scrimmage, too. He kept some guys off balance (Tuesday).”
It was the second and fourth innings that proved to be Barrientos’ undoing, as he allowed all four runs. The Knights didn’t necessarily hit the Bearcats’ pitcher hard, they did just enough to scratch out some runs. Barrelier led off the second with a single to left, with courtesy runner Parker Crouse moving to second on a Nicholas Soudah sacrifice bunt. Nicholas Chea followed with a single up the middle, plating Crouse with the first run of the game. Chea was thrown out at second, however, trying to move up a base when the throw from the outfield went home. Luke Vejvoda and RJ Abad followed with a double and single, respectively, but Barrientos got out of the jam without further damage.
San Mateo responded right away in the bottom of the inning. Dane Anderson led off the inning by reaching on a bad-hop single at second base. He proceeded to hustle around the bases and score on Jackson Chew’s double to left — the Bearcats’ only hit of the game. A pair of strikeouts and a flyout to right ended the inning.
In the fourth, Hillsdale took control, scoring three runs on two hits. With two outs, Chea extended the inning with a walk, but he didn’t manage to score on Vejvoda’s double. Abad walked to load the bases and Andrew Murray drove in the go-ahead with a full-count walk. With the bases still loaded, leadoff hitter Drew Aspillera was hit on the wrist with a pitch and Dylan Cesar capped the inning with a RBI infield hit, with the threat ending when Murray tried to sneak home from second on the play.
Barrientos, meanwhile, was replaced by Jack Gispan during the inning, who hit Aspillera and then surrendered the hit to Cesar.
Gispan settled in after that. He faced the minimum in the fifth with a strikeout and a 5-3-6 double play. He then retired the side in order in the sixth. In the seventh, Hillsdale touched up Jacob Kalaveras for a pair hits, but the rally fizzled out.
Meanwhile, San Mateo struggled to get anything going after scoring its run in the second. The first two batters of the fourth inning, Jared Walsh and Anderson, reached base on a walk and fielder’s choice, respectively. But Barrelier got a pair of strikeouts and line drive to Patrick Hoskins at third base to end the inning and end Barrelier’s day having allowed one run on one hit and striking out seven.
Sakai came on in the fifth and went the rest of the way, looking impressive by featuring a strong fastball and some nasty breaking pitches as he struck out four over his three innings of work.
San Mateo put together a hitless rally in the fifth, with Angelo LaCommare-Soto drawing a walk. Following a strikeout for the second out, Elijah Shih was hit by a pitch and Walsh drew a walk to load the bases, but Sakai got out of the jam on a fielder’s choice, forcing Walsh at second to end the threat.
In the sixth, Kevin Sanchez reached on an one-out error, but nothing came of it. Sakai then retired the side in order in the seventh to clinch the win.
“Overall, you want to go out and be perfect. It’s only our third game. Still a little sloppy,” Madison said. “Our pitchers really bailed us out.”
For Goldstein, he chalked up the loss to being one of those days and he is confident his team can play with anyone in the Peninsula Athletic League.
“I load us up with Bay teams (during non-league play),” Goldstein said. “We’re in that game (Wednesday). We’re not afraid of those guys.”
