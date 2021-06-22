Those who follow boxing know that the sport is as much mental as it is physical. It takes a special type of person to simply work up the nerve to climb into the ring and accept the fact you will get punched in the face, but there is a more esoteric mental aspect of the game.
Sixteen-year-old Kelly Felix is finding that out first hand. A rising senior at Sequoia, Felix started training out of Redwood City’s Gladiator Gym about five years ago and has since developed a passion for the sport. A former soccer player, Felix now dedicates her time to the sweet science.
“When I played soccer, I wanted to be a professional soccer player,” Felix said. “Now that I’m boxing, I want to be a professional boxer.”
Felix said she got serious about boxing in November and started actively training to start taking bouts. She found out in her first attempt that boxing can be a cruel sport. Antonio Renteria, Gladiator Gym’s owner/coach, scheduled a bout in the Atlanta Classic in Georgia — a tournament dedicated solely to women’s boxing.
It was to be Felix’s first official amateur bout. But after being told there were several fighters in her age group and experience level, when they got there, they were told there was only one boxer.
When the day of the bout came around, the other boxer was nowhere to be found.
“We found out the day of the fight (Felix’s opponent was a no-show),” Renteria said. “It’s hard to find fights for women.”
Organizers hastily put Felix into the ring with an older, heavier and more experienced fighter for an exhibition bout that Felix lost — if it had counted. Renteria believes if it was a sanctioned fight, Felix might have a better chance. The one-minute rounds, as opposed to two minutes, handcuffed Felix, who Renteria said is a slow starter.
“She’s methodical. I wished she was a little faster, but she analyzes everything,” Renteria said. “She sizes up her opponent. She stays in control. She doesn’t just go in there without thinking. Her level looks way higher than what her age is.”
Felix simply loved it.
“I was frustrated. I went all the way over there for no reason,” Felix said. “When I found out there was no bout, I didn’t care who I fought, I just wanted to fight.”
It’s that kind of mentality that can carry a beginner fighter through the lean times. It’s not always so easy. Renteria said he lost two or three of the fighters from his competitive team who simply didn’t want to ride out the pandemic.
Felix, on the other, hand, worked out on her own with a heavy bag from the gym. She also started participating in Renteria’s conditioning classes with his competition team.
Despite flying across the country for a fight that didn’t happen, Felix kept working. Last week, she had a sparring session with a boxer from Richmond and, by all accounts, handled her easily.
“[Felix] put a whipping on the girl,” Renteria said. “She can pretty much beat up 18-year-olds. Her confidence is way higher than it should be.”
There’s that mental strength coming to the fore again. From training to sparring to bouts to the politics of boxing, the mental strength of a fighter might be an even bigger necessity than physical talent. It takes a strong-minded person to make it in the fight world and Felix is already showing that she has the mental strength to give boxing a go.
“To keep up with this sports, it requires work. Sometimes the work is easy. But the consistency (to train) isn’t,” Renteria said.
Said Felix: “At first I was doing it for fun; as a hobby, I guess. … But I love the sport so much.”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.