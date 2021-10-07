Looks like Kanye West is getting into the … ahem … “educational” game with the founding of his Donda Academy in Simi Valley.
According to the school’s website at Donda.world: “Donda Academy: Finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future. Donda Academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.”
Blah, blah, blah. A nice front for what he reportedly really wants to accomplish: creating a high school basketball factory that can play a national schedule, in general, but more specifically — challenge another well-renowned, Southern California basketball factory, Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth.
The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’ roster is full of familiar names: Pippen, James and Odom. Their games are attended by a who’s who of basketball royalty, including NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, future Hall of Famer LeBron James and former all-star Lamar Odom.
For Serra fans, the Sierra Canyon name is a bitter one. The Trailblazer beat the Padres for the 2016 CIF Division 2-A state football championship. Since then, Sierra Canyon has become the playground for some of the NBA’s biggest names.
And apparently Kanye wants some of that prestige and it is already paying off. Donda Academy reportedly already has an apparel deal with Adidas (that also has a relationship with West) and the team already has commitments from a number of highly-recruited players.
One small drawback? The team reportedly hasn’t named a coach yet.
Details, details.
Besides, there are a lot more important details to work out beforehand, like: is this in-person schooling or virtual? Since this is supposed to be preparing these “student-athletes” for college, they should be getting work done in the classroom, right? A number of these kids who have declared they are transferring to Donda Academy have said the school presents the best opportunity to prepare for college.
I assume they’re talking about the basketball aspect of things. But what about the educational piece of the puzzle? I know it’s a farce to think that a number of these one-and-done college kids are really attending class, but you have to at, the very least, attend high school classes — with the proper credits — to even get into college in the first place.
Another question: if the goal is to compete against Sierra Canyon, Donda Academy will need to be a member of the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school athletics in the state. CIF says its schools can only play other schools that are part of that state’s federation. If Donda Academy does not have the prerequisites to be a CIF member school, it can forget about ever facing off against the Trailblazers — unless Sierra Canyon drops out of CIF.
I have no problem with high-level athletics being part of a broader, well-rounded education. For as much grief as “regular” private high schools receive when it comes to athletics, they’re still actual institutes of learning.
But I have all kinds of issues with “schools” where the end goal is to create sports factories. That’s why I have problems with the IMGs, Findlay Preps and Oak Hill Academies of the world — schools where the main goal is to prep athletes for college and pro athletic careers, almost to the detriment of the learning experience.
The funny thing is, there have always been college and pro athletes well before there were any athletic factories at the high school level. It was happening for almost a hundred years before you starting seeing these schools of athletic specialization start popping up. That’s why college and professional teams have these employees called “scouts” to beat the bushes and find the best athletes for their teams.
There is an old-school saying that may elicit eye rolls from some, but is applicable nonetheless: if you are that good, colleges — and eventually pro teams — will find you.
Longtime Burlingame statistician Tyler Jamieson texted me an interesting tidbit heading into the Panthers’ Friday night football game with King’s Academy: the next Burlingame win will be the 500th in the football program’s 96-year history.
Going into King’s Academy, against which Burlingame has a 5-2 record, the Panthers’ overall won-loss record is 499-369 with 25 ties.
The most wins against one team is, not surprisingly, San Mateo, which the Panthers have beaten 52 times.
Burlingame has beaten Capuchino, Mills and Sequoia 27 times, while the Panthers have beaten Aragon, Hillsdale and South City 26 times each.
Aragon will honor Bill Daskarolis — longtime teacher, coach and administrator at the school for 55 years who died a couple weeks ago — Saturday, Oct. 23, on the school’s Bill Daskarolis Track.
The program will begin at 11 a.m. and there will be a short reception following. The school is trying to be as exact with a head count as possible, so anyone interested in attending is asked to fill out an online form.
For more information or to get a link to form, email Aragon athletic director Steve Sell at ssell@smuhsd.org
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or have tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
