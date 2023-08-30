Johnson returned to the links with the Lady Knights in Monday’s girls’ golf season opener for the first time since receiving the SMDJ honor and made history. Shooting a 2-under 35 at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club, Johnson set the Hillsdale program record. No girls’ golfer has ever shot better than 1-under, a mark she set last season.
Hillsdale defeated Aragon 254-288 in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener, with Johnson claiming medalist honors. The junior made the fairway on all nine tee shots, and birdied 3, 4, 5 and 8. After she crushed the par-4 eighth with a 30-foot chip to within a foot of the hole, she tapped in for her fourth birdie and offered a sly reaction to Hillsdale assistant coach, her father, Dave Johnson
“With a big smile (she said): ‘That’s a hard hole.” Dave Johnson said.
Ashlyn Johnson nearly finished with a 4-under but missed a birdie and ultimately bogeyed the final hole, “which she wasn’t happy about,” Dave Johnson said.
The penultimate shot was an ambitious one, a long putt she shot across the green that seemed to be on target but skipped past it.
“I would say I was feeling it with my putter, and I was trying to make everything, and I got humbled,” Ashlyn Johnson said.
As a freshman in 2021, Ashlyn Johnson led the Knights to the PAL Bay Division title and claimed the PAL individual championship in 2022. She went on to finish 21st in the Central Coast Section, a decent standing in the field of 114 golfers. She was also the PAL’s top placer at CCS.
Staying busy in the offseason, Ashlyn Johnson had her ups and downs, according to Dave Johnson, but did celebrate a second straight championship at the US Deaf Golf Championships in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Ashlyn Johnson was born deaf but can hear due to bilateral cochlear implants.
“A lot of tournaments in the summer,” Dave Johnson said.
Ashlyn Johnson’s junior-year debut paced a scorecard filled with senior names for Hillsdale. Kayla Truong shot a 49; Ava Saiki a 50; Daniela Baldini a 57; and Anna Down and Alexis Feldman each shot a 63. Aragon was paced by junior Morgan Baudler, who shot a 50.
Ashlyn Johnson’s 2-under fell shy of her personal record for a nine-hole round, a 4-under she shot in a practice round at Crystal Springs Golf Course last year. She also shot a 4-under in an 18-hole round this summer.
The junior looked to have another 4-under in her sights, especially with the mojo she had working after the “hard hole” on eight with a majestic 30-foot chip.
“I hit a 5-wood to the green just short of the green … and I hit a chip less than a foot away, and it spun,” Ashlyn Johnson said.
With a long look at a potential birdie in her sights on nine, she decided to go for it. The aggressive approach resulted in a three-putt bogey.
“She went for the kill shot, tried to make another birdie, and then hit it five feet past the hole,” Dave Johnson said.
Nonetheless, the finish was enough to make Hillsdale history.
