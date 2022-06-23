The league isn’t what it used to be. Once upon a time, Joe D featured an array of amateur prospects from the high school varsity to first-year college age range. This year, the 12-team league is having trouble drawing even varsity-level players. Many teams are filling their rosters with junior-varsity level high school underclassmen, an age range traditionally seen at the Colt League level.
The Pacifica Gamecocks are an exception, and it shows it their record. With Wednesday’s 13-1 mercy-rule win over San Bruno at Lara Field, the Gamecocks improved their record to 7-1.
“We have our Pacifica kids … and they all just wanted to come play,” Pacifica manager Nate Uter said. “We even have quite a few graduated seniors who this is going to be kind of their last hurrah.”
Some of those recent high school graduates are Henry White and Larry Kuang. White graduated from Serra and will bypass collegiate baseball to focus on academics at San Diego State. Larry Kuang graduated from Summit Shasta in Daly City and will join his brother Kevin Kuang by focusing on academics at UC Merced in the fall.
Uter is in his first year as a Joe D coach. He spent his last two managerial seasons from 2018-19 in the Colt League. The Colt League was also suspended in 2020 and ’21 due to the pandemic.
“We’re just more mature,” Uter said. “It just shows. We also have the pitching. It’s mainly we’re playing Colt age teams.”
Pacifica showcased two of its top arms in Wednesday’s five-inning contest. Starting pitcher Zach Allen worked three innings, allowing just one unearned run on one hit while striking out four. Left-hander Donny Alberto closed it out with two shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.
The 13-1 blowout would have been a close game had it not been for the second inning, when the Gamecocks sent 14 batters to the plate amid a 10-run rally. Drew Parenti had the big swing of the bat, as the left-handed hitter stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and scorched a bases-clearing double up the left-center field gap.
Ronin Sargent paced the Gamecocks with three hits. Caleb Catalano and Kevin Kuang added two hits apiece.
Brotherly love
Kevin Kuang has settled into the cleanup spot in the order for the past two games, and showed he’s a good fit, finishing his night with a double down the right-field line that would have been a standup triple had it not sliced beyond the out-of-play area of San Bruno Park for a ground-rule double.
“I felt pretty good,” Kevin Kuang said. “I was just looking fastball, adjusting to the curve. That was pretty much my game plan.”
Kevin Kuang is the quintessential modern Joe DiMaggio League player. Until three years ago, Joe D players were prohibited, by rule, to play for any other leagues during the Joe D season. Joe D changed the exclusivity rule, however, to help keep the league afloat in the face of the showcase baseball revolution.
Joe D players are now allowed to play concurrently on teams in other leagues. Kevin Kuang now moonlights with the West Coast Legends of the National Adult Baseball Association.
Kevin Kuang and his brother Larry Kuang jumped at the chance to play Joe D baseball this summer, if only to play for the same team. The brothers played for one full season at Summit Shasta in 2019 when Kevin Kuang was a junior and Larry Kuang was a freshman. They missed their chance for a command performance in 2020 when Summit Shasta’s season was canceled after just four games due to the pandemic.
“The first season (in 2019) was awesome,” Kevin Kuang said. “Sharing the field with my brother it’s always a dream come true for anyone. … But now we’re in the infield together and I think it’s a lot better. We have a lot of chemistry. … So, it’s a lot more fun.”
The two brothers were patrolling the left side of the Pacifica infield Wednesday, with Kevin Kuang at third base and Larry Kuang at shortstop.
“Both kids play hard, they play the game the right way,” Uter said. “They do everything well. … I can put them anywhere and they excel.”
Rough night for Bruno
It was a rough night for San Bruno. The lopsided final score was a disappointing outcome after San Bruno, in its previous matchup with Pacifica, rallied for an exciting 5-4 win to hand the Gamecocks their only loss of the season to date.
San Bruno was shorthanded in Wednesday’s rematch. To add to their troubles, the ball, at times, just didn’t bounce their way. Case in point, Allen’s RBI single to cap Pacifica’s 10-run rally in the second. The ball looked to be a routine three-hopper to San Bruno shortstop Tommaso Leveroni, but when the ball caught the lip of the grass and bounced well out of Leveroni’s reach, about 10 feet over his head.
And, of course, from the frustrated San Bruno dugout, someone could be heard shouting: “Hey, you’ve got to have that ball!”
Leveroni had the last laugh, though, entering as a relief pitcher to start the third inning and firing three shutout frames.
Firpo feeling right
San Bruno got to show off a bit of late-inning defense, though, when center fielder Tyler Firpo gunned down Pacifica runner at second base as Catalano attempted to stretch a single into a double. Firpo dropped the hammer, putting a long, strong throw right on the bag to nail Catalano by a step.
“I tore my labrum last summer,” said Firpo, a graduate of Capuchino who played his freshman season at Cañada College in the spring. “This is my first summer back and I had to stretch it out a little bit. It felt great.”
The Joe D League regular season spans through Wednesday, July 13. The Joe D championship series will not return to its traditional home of Cleve Borman Field at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville this season, according to Uter.
But Joe D teams will be eligible to participate in the 4th of July Invitational Tournament, which returns to the Yountville Veterans Home this summer.
