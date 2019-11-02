For all intents and purposes, the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division is a done deal.
Thanks to Jefferson (3-1 PAL Lake, 6-3 overall) knocking off Capuchino 20-6 Friday night in Daly City, Mills clinches the Lake Division’s lone automatic bid to the Central Coast Section playoffs. Mills took care of business in a 28-7 win over El Camino, and can now do no worse that a tie with Jefferson for the league title; but Mills would receive the CCS bid by virtue of its head-to-head win over Jefferson Oct. 11.
Capuchino (2-2, 4-5) was the only Lake Division team other than Mills entering play Friday with its destiny in its won hands.
“Yeah, for sure,” Cap senior Nicholas Solorzano said. “Because we already have one loss on the season. We had to win out, that was the thing.”
The Mustangs needed to run the table against Jefferson Friday, then against Mills next week to claim the title. But Cap couldn’t even run the ball against Jefferson, gaining 211 total yards of offense, including just 53 yards in the first half.
Cap turned the ball over three times, including a pivotal third-quarter fumble while trailing 7-6. The Mustangs had come up with a big fumble recovery of their own, when Jefferson coughed it up at the Cap 25-yard line. Three plays later, however, Jefferson stripped the ball from running back Omar Ereikat, and Jefferson linebacker Lucas Faupusa came up with the recovery.
Six plays later, just over a minute into the fourth quarter, Jefferson scored when quarterback Peleseuma Breiz-Pelesuema connected with Tariq Byrd for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
“Turnovers kill drives, penalties kill drives,” Cap head coach Jay Oca said. “That kind of hurt us big time this year was penalties and turnovers.”
Breiz-Pelesuema has been quite an all-around player for Jefferson this season, and he showed it again Friday.
On the Grizzlies’ roster, his position lists as “ATH,” meaning athlete, a common label for an all-around type that plays multiple positions. In addition to taking over at QB midway through the season, Breiz-Pelesuema also captains the defense at middle linebacker. And before he moved to quarterback to replace injured senior Felix Luna Jr. midway through the season, Breiz-Pelesuema started the first four games of the year at guard.
“He was the first one to put his hand up and say, ‘If you need me to play guard, I’ll do it,’” Jefferson head coach Sergio Portela Jr. said. “He ended up playing guard the first four games. … Whatever you need him to do, he’s going to do it.”
Breiz-Pelesuema helped get Jefferson on the board near the end of the first quarter. The Grizzlies benefitted from fortuitous field position after Cap botched a roving punt option, with its punter looking to motion right to look upfield for a lane to run, but he slipped on the turf and the Mustangs turned it over on downs at their own 30.
Two plays later, Breiz-Pelesuema threw a backward pass to Daniel Absames-Hammer, who rambled out of the flat to go 30 yards for the score, giving the Grizzlies a 7-0 lead.
“We run it when we feel like it’s going to work,” Breiz-Peleseuma said. “But I just want to give a shout-out to Daniel. Daniel, he was pretty fast. He got there quick and found a hole.”
On the other side of the ball, Breiz-Peleseuma helped shut down a Cap drive late in the half. The Mustangs had just moved the ball near midfield on their biggest pickup of the first half, a 20-yard screen pass from quarterback Devin Meyer. On the next play, however, Meyer looked over the middle for a quick slant pass, but Breiz-Peleseuma read it perfectly and nabbed it for his third interception of the year.
“I seen the slot come up so I just opened up that way and the ball was there,” Breiz-Peleseuma said.
In the second half, though, the tempo of Cap’s offense saw an uptick with the emergence of Ereikat, who didn’t play in the first half. The senior went on to total 13 carries for a team-high 65 yards, all in the second half. And he led the Mustangs out of the gate, opening the half with a 10-play, 76-yard drive, totaling seven carries on the scoring push to close the deficit to 7-6.
Both teams traded three-and-outs, then traded fumbles to set up Breiz-Peleseuma’s scoring pass to make it 13-6.
Cap had a chance to answer back on its next possession, getting a fantastic look on a double-option reverse pass with Solorzano heaving downfield to a wide-open receiver. Solorzano put the throw right on the money 40 yards downfield, but the intended target couldn’t hold on.
“I wanted to put it there but things happen, sometimes things didn’t go our way,” Solorzano said.
After Cap was forced to punt, Jefferson put the game away with a seven-play, 53-yard drive capped by a 12-yard scoring run by Brooks Daniels, who finished with 15 carries for a game-high 68 yards.
Jefferson’s defense continues to shine. After a 38-14 loss to Half Moon Bay to open the season, the Grizzlies haven’t yielded more than 19 points in any one game, and have given up an average of 11.9 points per game.
“We’re much improved defensively this year,” said Portela, who took over this season for innovative offensive head coach Will Maddox. “… That’s something I made very clear to the guys from the get-go is, we’re a defense-first team. Coach Maddox broke a lot of records, moved the ball wildly here, but I’m not him and I can’t try to be him. There’s no replacing that guy. I wish he’d be back. But we’re a defensive-minded staff, I’m a defensive-minded coach, and we preach defense every day.”
It is still conceivable for the Grizzlies to finish with a share of the PAL Lake Division title, but they will need help. With Cap playing Mills next week in the “Battle of the Strip” rivalry game, a Cap win, coupled with a Jefferson win over Woodside, would give Jefferson a co-championship. Mills, however, has already clinched the Lake Division’s lone CCS bid.
