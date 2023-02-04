Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Jefferson big man Ta’saan Clark may have gotten a little carried away with his postgame celebration Friday night at Half Moon Bay. OK, he got a lot carried away.
But maybe Jefferson’s star junior had it coming after the ups-and-downs of the Grizzlies’ dramatic 55-51 win over HMB. With the win, Jeff (9-1 PAL North, 17-4 overall) moved into a first-place tie with the Cougars in the Peninsula Athletic League North Division standings with three games to play.
And Clark sure was feeling it after fighting a post-up layup on the game’s final play to seal the win. It gave the junior a team-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds. But it also capped a momentous fourth-quarter comeback of which he was oh so pivotal.
“It means everything,” Clark said of the win. “We just knocked off the No. 1 team in our division. It just means everything to us.”
At the half, HMB led by 1, but opened the third period on a 14-2 tear. Cougars big man Jaeden Hutchins was doing plenty of damage of his own. He’d record a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds, both game-highs, including 11 points in the third quarter.
The Cougars (9-1, 13-9) led 44-32 with a minute to go in the third, but Jeff fired back. Big time. Point guard Mason Tran was the catalyst, hitting three 3-pointers in the opening two minutes of the fourth. Prior to Tran’s run, Jeff had converted just one 3-pointer on the night.
“If you believe, you always have a chance to win,” Jefferson head coach John Falabella said. “And tonight, we did.”
Tran’s third 3 from the top of the key tied it 46-46. Then after HMB missed a try to flip the court in a hurry by having a runner layup clank off front iron, the Grizzlies took their first lead since the first half when Clark got into the paint for a strong-man’s layup. But it was the shot to follow that brought the house down, as the 6-3 center was fouled on a short fadeaway jumper. Clark converted the and-1 to put the Grizzlies up 53-48 with 2:09 to go.
“Incredibly strong,” Falabella said. “And not only is he a strong player, he has a motor, and a motor that it’s hard to match. It’s incredibly hard to match. He’s a great player.”
The and-1 was incredibly rewarding for Clark, and he celebrated accordingly. It was earlier in the game, during the first half, the HMB crowd had been hounding Clark after he complained about a non-call during some pushing and shoving with Hutchens during an inbound play. Clark taunted the crowd by cupping his hands to his ears and was slapped with a technical foul because of it.
But Clark had the last laugh. After HMB cut it to 53-51 on a step-back 3 by Gio Martin with less than two minutes to play, both teams missed chances to score. It was HMB’s 3-point miss with 44 seconds that put Jeff in the driver’s seat. But it wasn’t the death knell, as the Cougars got one more chance from the top of the arc on their final possession. The miss saw Clark do a tightrope walk along the baseline to grab the rebound. He did, then smartly tossed the ball off a HMB player and out of bounds, giving the Grizzlies possession.
Clark went on to score on the game’s final play to seal the win.
Said Clark of the comeback: “We just stayed locked in together. Stayed together as a group. We just locked in as a team.”
Tran finished with 14 points, nine of them in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies shot 1 of 13 on 3s through the first three quarters but hit 3 of 3 in the fourth. Despite the first three quarters, HMB head coach John Parsons said he didn’t want to see Tran get open 3-point looks.
“There were certain guys we were OK giving up shots to,” Parsons said. “He was not one of them.”
Hutchens was as force, coming off the early bench as a sixth-man as the HMB went with an all-senior starting five for its Senior Night. The 6-8 junior was one rebound shy of a double-double by halftime.
“Jaeden has been kind of our go-to player, for sure,” Parsons said. “Especially when he’s aggressive, we’re a lot better.”
“If we look up at the league titles here for Half Moon Bay, they are a fixture at the top of the standings pretty much every year,” Falabella said. “And we feel that Half Moon Bay is one of the best teams. We feel that we are one of the best teams also. So, being in the same league with them, it’s pretty much an honor we get to play such a tough team every year. … We haven’t beat them since 2019, so it’s been a while.”
