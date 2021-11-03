Entering the final week of the regular season, the Jefferson Union High School District’s two Peninsula Athletic League teams are mired in struggles.
Jefferson and Terra Nova have a cumulative overall record of 7-10, including just 1-8 in league games, with both teams at or near the bottom of their respective divisions. With the poor turnout Jefferson had after returning from the pandemic closures, it’s amazing head coach Sergio Portela Jr. was able to field a team at all.
While the JUHSD’s preseason football calendar was the same as the other four districts within the PAL’s territory, Jefferson had just 20 players on campus during summer workouts, Portela said. Prior to the pandemic, Jefferson would routinely have upwards of 50 players per year at its summer sessions.
“I’ve been really eager to build Jefferson as a football program, but I haven’t had that opportunity,” Portela said.
The reason for Jefferson’s low numbers heading into the current season was the comparatively extreme quarantine measures the JUHSD endured for nearly a year after the initial closures in March 2020. The district’s four high schools, including Westmoor and Oceana, were subject to stricter protocols than other county districts due to the JUHSD’s neighboring proximity to San Francisco County.
While other school districts were getting their football teams back on the field in the spring of 2020, Jefferson and Terra Nova were weeks behind the curve. While many PAL football teams played as many as five games in the truncated 2020-21 spring season, Jefferson played just four, and Terra Nova only three.
Furthermore, in the fall of 2020, when other teams in other districts were allowed to hold team workouts in pods, Jefferson and Terra Nova could not. In fact, neither Portela nor Terra Nova head coach Jason Piccolotti — both are off-campus coaches — were even allowed on campus until the spring of 2021, as JUHSD campuses were allowing only full-time staff to set foot on school grounds from March 2020 to February 2021.
“I don’t blame Jefferson Unified,” Portela said. “I understand they did everything in the interests of … keeping people safe. But we are dealing with the repercussions now.”
Prior to the pandemic, each program was celebrating its share of success. Terra Nova had advanced to the Central Coast Section playoffs three straight years from 2017-19, including a trip to the Division III championship game in 2019. Jefferson earned a PAL Lake Division championship in 2017 and a co-title in 2019.
All that momentum was halted due to the pandemic, and it continues to affect both programs this season.
“Last year we definitely had a late start,” Terra Nova senior Nat Bendo said. “I know teams were starting in like September (2020), and we started maybe early March. And I know that was last year, but I know if we were able to work together as a team — most of them, that was their first year playing varsity — that would have helped us a lot more if we had more time together.”
While the Tigers have struggled mightily this season — they have lost seven straight league games going back to the shortened 2020-21 season — Terra Nova has recouped its depth throughout the program, Athletic Director Chris Cullen said.
“I do think our football program is in a good place,” Cullen said. “Even though we have small numbers for varsity, I think we had 60 kids on JV at one point. So, I do think our football program is headed in the right direction, and I think both [Piccolotti and junior-varisty head coach Jason Selli] are doing a great job.”
Jefferson is also seeing its numbers return as well. Portela said he has had as many as 34 players on roster this season and has had over 30 players on the junior-varsity roster as well. Still, the lack of reps compared to teams from other districts in the PAL has had an impact.
That impact carried over to the field in the 2020-21 season. When athletics were in the planning stages of returning at the start of the 2021 calendar year, the JUHSD initially opted out of competing in athletics altogether. The district eventually changed course, opting back in in the weeks prior the truncated football season.
Jefferson initially scheduled five games for the truncated spring season. But last season’s opener against Capuchino had to be canceled when Jefferson realized it didn’t have enough days of practice to meet the minimum 14 team practice days required by the California Interscholastic Federation.
“It’s because Jefferson Union opted out,” Portela said. “It had nothing to do with our players. Our players were ready to go. We just weren’t allowed to do anything official.”
Now, Portela said he’s seeing a different repercussion in the number of injuries Jefferson has suffered this season. It’s more than the 2006 graduate of Jefferson has ever seen in his years as a coach or a player, a result of the quick six-week turnaround from the end of the 2020-21 season and the start of summer workouts.
‘Their bodies didn’t have adequate time to heal,” Portela said.
