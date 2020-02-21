Cañada 7, Laney 4
The Colts stayed hot with their sixth straight win, beating the Eagles in a non-conference game for the second time this week.
Sophomore catcher Jordan Brandenburg (Carlmont) led the eight-hit attack for Cañada (9-4 overall), hitting a home run among his two hits that drove in three runs while also scoring two runs.
Brandon Billesberger (IMG Academy-Florida) drove in a pair of runs with a triple for the Colts as well. Freshman David Balague (Capuchino) and sophomore Mike McNanie (Pleasant Valley-Chico) drove in a run apiece.
Sophomore Joseph Greco (Half Moon Bay) picked up his first win of the season for the Colts, throwing six innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. Freshman Adam Bever (Aragon) earned his first save with three innings of work, allowing just two hits.
Laney (3-11) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but the Colts answered with four runs in the top of the third and tacked on two more in the fifth. The Eagles closed to 6-4 with two more runs in the sixth, but Cañada added an insurance run in the eighth.
Skyline 8, Gavilan 1
The Trojans moved to the top of the Coast Conference North standings with the win over the Rams.
It was the fifth win in a row for Skyline (9-2 overall), which took command of the game with a four-run fourth as the Trojans churned out eight runs on 11 hits.
Noah Marcelo (Serra) and Jack Harris (Sacred Heart Cathedral) each drove in a pair of runs for Skyline, with Marcello adding two hits. Cameron Grant (Aragon), Levi Stubbles (El Camino) and Cruise Thompson (Capuchino) each added an RBI as well.
Andrew Roy (Terra Nova) had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 5.
Conor Hourigan (Aragon) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits in five innings of work. A combination of Michael Altman (Riordan), Austin Brown (Mills) and Adrian Gonzalez (Sacred Heart Cathedral) finished out the game by combining to allow one hit over the final four innings.
Marin 8, CSM 4
The Mariners handed the Bulldogs their second straight loss in non-conference play.
Marin (6-8 overall) scored two runs in the top of the first and three in the second, with CSM (9-3) answering with single runs in each inning, as well.
But the Mariners added three more runs in the fourth to take control of the game.
Korrey Siracusa (Mililani-Hawaii) had three hits to lead the Bulldogs, who got two hits apiece from Kodai Yaoita (Lambrick Park Academy-British Columbia), Lincoln Lima (Kaiser-Hawaii) and Andrew Crane (San Marcos) as part of a 13-hit game for CSM. Kaipo Haole (Baldwin-Hawaii) drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs with a two-run home run.
Emilio Flores (Burlingame) took the loss, giving up five earned runs on five hits in just 1 1/3 innings. Connor Sullivan (College Park-Pleasant Hill) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings, but Kai St, Germaine (Plymouth-Michigan), Chris Rogan (Northgate-Walnut Creek), Nino Bartolome (Logan-Union City) and John Kane (Reno) kept Marin off the board the rest of the way.
