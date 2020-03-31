UFC 249, the mixed martial arts card that is to feature Khabib Nermagomedov and Tony Ferguson in a lightweight title match (which is thown into doubt, again, because Nermagomedov is stuck in Russia because of a travel ban), is still being planned in an arena without fans. Rumor has it that the NBA is gearing up to play games without fans in the stands as well.
Which leads to the question: when the virus pandemic dies down, the world returns to a bit more normalcy and sports resumes, will you rush out to attend a San Francisco Giants game? Given the new-found social distancing actions we have incorporated into our lives, is anyone eager to be crammed elbow to elbow with 42,000 other people at Oracle Park? To pack a BART car like sardines to go to an Oakland A’s game? To stand for two hours, yelling and screaming, at a concert in the new Chase Center?
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, one of the richest men in the world thanks to Microsoft, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the losses from not playing games could cost his organization roughly $10 million.
That’s just from not playing games. But what happens if the NBA does decide to play games without fans? I’ve got to imagine owners are still losing millions, because they need the fans to help pay the exorbitant salaries the players make. Could there be a time when contract values decrease because of the decrease of team revenue?
When fans are eventually let back in, do they rush back or is it more of a trickle? I can see, initially, Oracle Park or any other ballpark or stadium being only a quarter full, just because people will still be practicing social distancing. And how will that affect a team’s bottom line?
There are so many questions, but not a lot of answers, because there is no playbook about how this is supposed to be done. I truly believe that this coronavirus pandemic could have long-term ramifications on how sports are played and presented and it’s something we’ll all have to get used to.
***
Now that everyone has provided their movie lists and shows to stream and binge on the various broadcasting platforms, the newest “lazy sports talk” is determining which athlete is better. For example, one sports writer asked on Twitter who is/was the greater athlete: Muhammad Ali or Tiger Woods? Another was, who was better — Chris Webber or Barry Bonds?
Sitting around and talking with your friends about the pros and cons of athletes is one thing. You would hope that you can disagree in a friendly manner and know how much trash talk you can get away with among your group.
Doesn’t quite work the same on social media, where any keyboard warrior can get on and trash your comment.
On top of that, the above examples are comparing apples and oranges. Four different athletes, four different sports. All who, at one time or another, were either at the top of their game or among the best during their era.
In Ali-Woods comparison, the argument is more nuanced than, “who is the best.” At his height, Tiger Woods was the most dominant player on the planet — in his sport. To me, he was way more dominant in his sport than Ali was in boxing. Was Ali a great champion? For sure, he won the heavyweight championship on three different occasions. But that also means he lost the belt — once in the ring and once in the courts.
But, if you want to talk about which athlete had a more profound effect on the world as a whole? Well of course Ali wins that argument all day long. Ali transcended sports in a way Woods never would or could.
But does that make Woods any less of a dominant figure? I don’t think so.
At the very least, you have to compare athletes from the same sport: Kobe Bryant versus Michael Jordan; Joe Montana or Tom Brady; Barry Bonds or Willie Mays. While you will still get the “you can’t compare generations” argument, at least there is common ground on which to begin the conversation. Comparing different sports and different generations simply leads to nasty arguments.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
