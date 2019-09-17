This is why high school sports is better than pro sports. During the Carlmont-Aragon girls’ tennis match in the Peninsula Athletic League opener in San Mateo Thursday, Carlmont’s Simone Beilin, who teamed with Naya Salah to form the Scots’ No. 1 doubles team, was preparing to serve.
It was a good hour into the match and it was what you would expect: other than a verbal punctuation following a winning point, or the occasional “Let’s go Scots/Dons!” shouted out between points, the players followed the etiquette of the sport, which expects polite quietness.
But then high school intervened in sports. As Beilin stood on the baseline going through her pre-serve routine, a line of who I can only assume were members of the Aragon cross country team, came snaking up the hill behind the tennis courts. As they made their way up the hill, one began chanting and others quickly followed suit: “Let’s go Dons! Let’s go Dons!”
A professional tennis player would have lost his or her mind if that happened. But Beilin showed the poise of a seasoned vet. The runners chorus was quickly followed by chants of “Let’s go Scots!” from the Carlmont team. Dueling team chants.
The Beilin started giggling over the absurdity of it all, but she kept her head. She moved her arms up and down in the universal sign of “keep cool.” The boys finally ran by, the courts returned to their quiet sounds and then she served.
There are definitely some tennis players I’ve covered over the years who would have gotten knocked all out of whack. But the Dons and Scots had it the proper perspective — it’s high school. It’s supposed to be fun. Plus, it was a learning moment: it’s OK to take a beat and relax when conditions seem to be conspiring against you.
***
It certainly appears the Serra football team has the potential to vie for a state bowl berth in 2019. Not all 3-0 teams are created equal and you’d be hard-pressed to find many better than Serra right now, who won the 3-A state championship in 2017.
Not only have the Padres destroyed all three of their opponents to start the season, they have done so against teams that have played in — and won — state title games. They opened with a 58-21 win over East Bay power Pittsburg, a 2017 1-A state finalist. Serra followed that with a 38-13 decision over 2018 3-AA state champ Menlo-Atherton and last weekend knocked off St. Mary’s-Stockton, 56-28, a 2016 1-AA finalist.
That gauntlet to start the season was merely to prepare the Padres for the tests and trials of the West Catholic Athletic League, however. After a bye this week, Serra will open league play on the road at Riordan, Sept. 28.
***
Most head coaches have spent some time on a high school coaching staff, prior to becoming a varsity head coach.
Sequoia girls’ water polo coach Hailey Amato skipped all that. Appearing in her first-ever, official water polo match as a coach, the Ravens gave the sixth-grade teacher her first-ever coaching victory, beating Mills 16-9 in the PAL Ocean Division opener last Tuesday.
Many PAL athletic directors say finding qualified water polo coaches are some of the hardest coaching positions to fill. So while Amato had never been a coach, she has plenty of playing experience. She said she played high school water polo on the Central Coast and also played in college. She stays active in the sport playing with an adult team in Menlo Park. She had the Ravens firing on all cylinders in the their Ocean Division-opening win over the Vikings. The Ravens appear to have quite a bit of firepower, led by the likes of Chloe Johnson, Eleanor Campbell and Caitlin Dulsky, along with the all-pool game of freshman Fiorella Campbell. Don’t be surprised to see Sequoia battling for a division title and a shot to advance to the Central Coast Section tournament.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
