For months, anyone who was connected to the youth athletic community — whether it be Little League or high school football — wanted to know what the future held for sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Questions lingered from March to July, when the California Interscholastic Federation finally announced its plan of moving all its regional and state playoff tournaments to the spring. The sections that comprise CIF — along with schools, their districts and leagues — all went along with it, aligning seasons with the CIF calendar.
And then — nothing. Again, athletes, parents, coaches, administrators and fans waited for updated news.
Well, it finally came Tuesday afternoon and while it didn’t address all the questions people have, it was crystal clear in one respect: there will be no state championship tournaments for the first eight sports that were to begin practicing and playing games later this month. In a statement posted to its website, the CIF said it was canceling its playoffs because of a lack of guidance from the California Department of Public Health. I think the silence from the CDPH on the topic tells you all you really need to know.
“You know that old saying — you make plans and God laughs?,” said Steve Sell, Aragon athletic director. “ADs plan and COVID laughs. Every time we try to make a plan … all of a sudden, COVID rears its ugly head. It’s like this evil, menacing thing just laughing at athletic directors.”
If there is a silver lining to the CIF’s announcement it’s that it does not doom the possibility of playing during this school year. All the announcement means is there will be no regional or state champions for football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country and water polo.
The possibility of section titles does remain on the table — at the moment, but to be honest, many coaches and administrators are simply hoping to hold real practices and play real games.
Not surprisingly, there is a lot of finger-pointing and blame going around, with the CIF, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health garnering a bulk of it.
The reality is, there is one thing to blame: COVID-19. The virus has, one, forced the sports community to deal with issues many had never imagined, and two, government agencies who have never had to deal with youth sports at the macro level and, when it came right down to it, had bigger fish to fry when things hit the fan. To assign blame to anyone or anything other than the pandemic is missing the mark.
You can blame the CIF for moving its playoffs to the spring in the first place, but that was in response to the virus. The CIF has never dealt with anything like this before, to expect it to have the perfect answer is not fair to it. Of course it was going to bumble along. What has gone smoothly in 2020?
Newsom could have released updated guidelines in September, October and November. Would it have mattered considered we’re all back to square one when it comes to the virus? Remember when sports were shut down in the spring because of the raging virus? Same thing is happening now. Think the result would not have been the same?
The good news is there is still a chance to play some games, run some races and hit some balls in the new year. The only way practices and games begin, however, is to slow the infection and hospitalization rates. To get there, you’re going to have to do what has been asked since all of this started: hunker down, wear your mask and maintain your social distance.
Last week, I profiled former Burlingame running back Lucas Meredith and his family’s decision to move to Arizona in light of the coronavirus, where he was playing football at Saguaro High in Scottsdale for his senior season.
While many speculated the move was purely football motivated, Danny Meredith, Lucas’ father, said he was aware there were no guarantees his son could play in Arizona either with the pandemic swirling.
Lucas Meredith managed to play in five of the Sabercats’ seven games but, in the end, COVID-19 found its way into the Saguaro locker room. Two days before their Open Division playoff opener, the Sabercats announced they were ending their season because of a third positive virus test over the course of 14 days, EastValley.com reported.
The Menlo College athletic department has, over the years, teamed with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley to help provide food relief during the holiday season. This year, the Oaks pledged to raise funds and donate $5,000 to the food bank.
The Oaks did better than that, ultimately donating $8,625 to Second Harvest. The Menlo College softball team led the way with $3,001 donated. Women’s soccer came in with $1,404, men’s volleyball raised $1,264, while the women’s basketball team added $1,106. Men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s soccer and other Menlo donors combined to donate $1,850.
