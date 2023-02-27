SANTA CLARA — It was destined to come full circle for the Mills Vikings this season.
The Lady Vikings (20-7) lived up to their No. 1 seed Saturday night at Santa Clara High School, claiming the Central Coast Section Division III girls’ basketball championship with a 66-52 victory over No. 2 Santa Cruz.
Mills has taken its trademark “ohana” motto to a new level this season, with longtime coach Dave Matsu sharing a co-head coach role with his son Justin Matsu. When the Vikings won their only other CCS title for girls’ basketball in 1985, Justin Matsu wasn’t even born. This year was his first year in the spotlight, running the team on the sideline from the head coach’s chair all season.
“Me and my dad did it together,” Justin Matsu said. “We were co-head coaches. This one’s for him. He’s built this program from the ground up since I was a kid watching him do his thing going to four straight quarterfinals (from 2006-09). Finally, he broke the ceiling. … Man, I’m just so excited right now.”
The Vikings have come close to CCS glory in recent years, reaching the Division III championship game in 2020 and again in ’22. Mills scored a total of 59 points combined in those two title shots, with a 57-30 loss to Aptos in 2020, and a 36-29 loss to Capuchino last season.
This time around, Mills bettered that underwhelming total in one go. The Vikings connected for 13 3-pointers throughout, including six apiece from junior Michelle Tang and sophomore Chloe Lee. Tang went off for a game-high 28 points, while Lee scored all her points on 3s to total 18.
“Our whole team, we know Chloe and Michelle are going to hit big shots,” Mills senior Serena Mezzetta said. “They do it time and time again. We put our trust in them and we play around them.”
With Santa Cruz (22-7) leading in the third quarter, it was forward Myrka Castillo Villegas who hit one of the biggest 3s of the night for Mills. Typically a post player, the senior popped outside for a Draymond Green look from beyond the arc and converted to tie it 42-42. Next time down the court, Mezzetta scored a put-back for two of her 10 points to put the Vikings up 44-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Santa Cruz kept pace into the fourth, but with the game deadlocked 47-47, Mills took over. Layla Wong hit a free throw to give the Vikings the advantage and Lee followed with her sixth 3 of the night to push it to 51-47.
“Chloe Lee was huge,” Justin Matsu said. “The game of her career. … Michelle stepped up. Serena and Myrka holding it down on the inside. It was a total team effort. But like we’ve been saying all week, it started with our defense. And we really stepped up on that end.”
The Mills defense came up big on Santa Cruz’s following possession. The Vikings drew a charging foul as Santa Cruz senior Madison Yazalina drove to the hoop. Yazalina’s shot attempt went through the cylinder, and the Santa Cruz fans were calling for an and-1, but the resulting whistle nullified the shot and turned it over to Mills.
The Vikings went on to outscore Santa Cruz 22-10 in the fourth quarter.
Mezzetta’s return was pivotal in balancing the floor for Mills. The senior big missed last week’s playoff opener after sustaining a concussion Feb. 8 against Sequoia. It wasn’t a certainty she would return again this season, as Mezzetta said her head was pounding for three days. She was cleared to play some minutes in the Vikings’ 43-39 win over Notre Dame-San Jose in last week’s CCS semifinals.
“I really wanted to be back for today,” Mezzetta said following Saturday’s championship final. “So, I did everything I could to be back. I was here my freshman year, we lost. I was here [last] year, we lost. Feeling that pain, it’s so good to be back and finally win it all.”
Santa Cruz was paced by sophomore Tiera O’Connor with 16 points, while senior Claire Thompson added 14, and junior Natalia Espinosa nine. The Cardinals have won three CCS titles in their program’s history, the last coming in 2021. They were knocked out of the 2022 Division III tournament in the semifinals in a 59-46 upset by Mills.
Mills co-head coach Dave Matsu enjoyed a busy weekend. The Vikings’ varsity head coach since 2007-08, he was recognized Friday night as the CCS Honor Coach for girls’ basketball in a ceremony at the Leavey Center during the CCS Open Division championship doubleheader. And Tuesday, Dave Matsu and his wife Donna celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
It’s a culmination of strengthening the culture of “ohana,” the Hawaiian term for “family,” he said.
“Yeah, 100 percent,” Dave Matsu said. “The players, the parents, administration, facility guys. This team has bought in — every team has bought in to ‘ohana,’ but this team has really bought in. … So, it’s pretty exciting.”
