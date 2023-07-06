There was a time when Fourth of July fireworks were a summer pastime. Light the fuses on some fountains, run around with a few sparklers and call it a night.
But more and more industrial and professional grade explosives are finding their way to the streets and the weeks and days leading up to our nation’s annual birthday celebration are punctuated by large booms, whistles and explosions.
And at one point, that was fine. Annoying, but OK. But given the state this nation is in regarding the scourge of gun violence, those annoying bangs and explosions have taken on new meaning. What used to cause “oohs” and “ahhs” can now elicit fear and uncertainty.
Such was the case last week at the District 52 11-year-old All-Star tournament at Trinta Park, the home field for San Mateo American.
SMA and Hillsborough were in the bottom of the first inning of their winners’ bracket final when not far from the field, everyone heard “pop, pop, pop.”
After the first couple of explosions, I was positive they were fireworks. But to the kids playing, there was a moment of doubt. The player in the batter’s box calmly called timeout, while all the players in the field were looking around, wondering what was happening. The base umpire and I both said, “Just fireworks,” but the look on the face of the shortstop told a different story. You could tell he was assessing whether to run for cover or wait it out. He had a scared look on his face for a brief moment and at that point you couldn’t help but feel sorry for this generation of kids, who have been inundated with death and destruction from gun violence.
I even had one player, who had just finished up a bullpen session, ask me on his way back to the dugout, “What was that?”
“Just fireworks,” I told him reassuringly.
But the fact that question even has to be asked shows how far we’ve come from the simple times of “safe and sane” fireworks, to now where any boom or explosion elicits the question: fireworks or gun shots?
As one of the SMA assistant coaches said to me after the fireworks stopped, “Not cool.”
***
The first time I went to Trinta Park was back in 2001 to cover the San Mateo American regular-season championship game. The second time was to work on a story for the San Mateo baseball team that made the trip to Japan as part of the San Mateo-Toyonaka sister city exchange.
That was at least 15 years ago, so covering a Little League All-Star game at Trinta last week was my first time at that ballpark since then. A lot has changed during that time, with the organization giving the facility a facelift a couple years ago. It’s really nice.
A couple of days later, I headed to another field I haven’t been to in ages — Burton Park in San Carlos, at which the field is now “Flanagan Field.”
The last time I was there, the late Bud Papadakis was leading the San Carlos Joe DiMaggio team. That was more than 15 years ago as well and I couldn’t help but think about Papadakis as I was walking from my car to the field.
Man, that guy loved baseball and the kids he coached. I’m now almost the same age as Papadakis was when he died. Gone way too early.
***
The final District 52 All-Star champion was crowned Wednesday night in Palo Alto and now it’s on to the Section 3 tournaments taking place around the East Bay beginning July 15.
The District 52 10s champion, Hillsborough, travels to Dublin Little League’s Fallon Sports Park; the 11s champion, San Mateo American, will be at Veterans Park in Union City, while the 12s champion will be at Fremont’s Marshall Field.
Palo Alto, the District 52 Intermediate champion (13 year olds), went 0-2 at the Section 3 tournament, which concluded Sunday.
District 52 will host the three-team Juniors tournament (14 year olds) at Mills High High School, where Palo Alto will face off with Dublin and Union City teams. District 52 will also host the Juniors Northern California State Tournament, which begins July 22.
The Seniors District 3 tournament was decided Wednesday. District 52 champion San Carlos went 1-2 and was eliminated Monday.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
