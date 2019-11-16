One of the goals of the Central Coast Section when it came to changing the selection process for the football playoffs was to increase competition in first-round games.
That mentality certainly worked when No. 5 Soquel made the trek from the Santa Cruz coast to San Mateo to take on No. 4 Hillsdale.
In the end, too much of Nate “Rabbit” Iskander and a ferocious effort from the Hillsdale defense helped it to a 10-0 win over Soquel in the first round of the Division IV bracket.
“For as not great as we played, we played just well enough to win,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi. “It’s playoff football. It’s supposed to be competitive.”
The win will send Hillsdale (8-3 overall) on the road to top-seeded Milpitas (5-6) in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Trojans eliminated No. 8 Overfelt, 24-14.
While it took a while for the Hillsdale offense to find a rhythm, the Knights’ defense was dialed in from the start and never let up. Led by linebacker Kasimili “Baby” Tongamoa, who had two solo tackles and assisted on six others in the first half, the Hillsdale defensive unit allowed a total of 77 yards of offense to Soquel — 34 of those yards came on the Soquel’s final drive of the game and it had only 23 yards at halftime.
How dominant was the Hillsdale defense? Soquel had only one first down in the first half. It didn’t pick up its second until there were 19 seconds left in the game.
“We’re not very complex on defense,” Parodi said. “We just follow our game plan and put the guys in position to be successful. Baby does a lot of that for us.”
Hillsdale needed its defense on point because as good as its defense was in the first half, Soquel’s was nearly as good. Hillsdale managed only 85 yards of offense in the first two quarters as Soquel did what very few defenses have accomplished this season — hold Iskander in check. He had just 53 yards on 11 carries in the opening half.
In the third quarter, however, everything came together offensively as he would run for 128 in the second half and finish with 181 yards on 34 carries for the game.
“They were running a bunch of stuff (defensively in the first half),” said Iskander. “But once we figured it out, the hole were there in the second half.”
After an opening half that saw the teams combine for 107 yards of offense and just six first downs, Hillsdale finally took control offensively to start the second half. Taking the kickoff to start the third quarter, Hillsdale picked up four first downs. Iskander had runs of 6, 6 and 11 yards to open the drive. A roughing-the-passer call against Soquel on third down gave Hillsdale a first down to the Soquel 23-yard line — that was as deep as Hillsdale got in the first half.
But like that first drive of the game, Hillsdale stalled out. It got as far as the 15 before lining up and hitting a 35-yard Justin Flohr field goal for the first points of the game, a 3-0 lead with 4:15 left in the third quarter.
The Hillsdale defense continued its outstanding play, forcing a three-and-out on Soquel’s first possession of the second half. Hillsdale took over and was poised to drive in for the first touchdown of the night, but a Soquel interception ended the threat.
Pinned at its on 2-yard line following the pick, Soquel was forced to punt from its end zone, giving Hillsdale the ball back at the Soquel 43.
This time, Hillsdale would finish off the drive. After a 12-men-on-the-field call against Soquel, Iskander busted off an 18-yard run to the Soquel 20. Three plays later, including a block-in-the-back call, Hillsdale faced a fourth-and-7 at the Soquel 17. Quarterback Dylan Loftus rolled to his right and found John Catanzarita at the 10-yard line.
It was enough for the first down, but Catanzarita wanted more. He turned up the sideline and as the Soquel defense converged on him, dove over the goal line for the touchdown. Flohr’s extra point gave Hillsdale the 10-0 lead and then let the defense finish the game. Hillsdale defensive back Xavier Andrade came up with an interception on Soquel’s ensuing drive and defensive end Drew Aspillera punctuated the win on the final play of the night with Hillsdale’s second sack of the night.
“I was looking for it all night,” Aspillera said of the sack. “It puts a nice little pin on this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.