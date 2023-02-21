The Central Coast Section playoffs are always so fun for me because I can really dive into the numbers.
And there are numbers galore when it comes to the playoffs. Whether historical numbers, game numbers or some other group of stats, numbers can provide an interesting look at the playoffs.
The time between the seeding meetings for basketball and soccer and the start of playoff games was so short, I didn’t really have time to delve into it.
No better time than now, especially considering the quarterfinals begin Tuesday and Wednesday, with semifinals and championship games later in the week.
So let’s dive in.
BASKETBALL
18. The total number of wins through the first two rounds by San Mateo County teams. Nine boys’ squads and nine girls’ teams.
18. Top-3 seeded county teams that had byes into Tuesday night’s quarterfinal round.
13. The number of county teams to win their playoff openers. Whether it was the Sequoia girls beating Milpitas 29-27 in overtime in the first round of the Division I bracket Friday, or the El Camino boys winning an opening second-round game 67-59 over Seaside Saturday, only five county teams suffered first-round losses — one of which was the Crystal girls losing to Mitty in its first game of the Open Division pool play. In two other instances, it was an all-county matchup in boys’ Open Division pool play when Sacred Heart Prep clipped Menlo-Atherton 60-59. In girls’ DIV play, another county-on-county matchup had Mercy-Burlingame eliminating Design Tech.
12. Losses by county teams through the first two rounds of CCS.
11. Schools that still have both teams still alive in the CCS brackets. And in the case of Serra? I’ve put it with “sister” schools — Notre Dame-Belmont and Mercy-Burlingame — as one school. In all, there are 22 teams from San Mateo County playing in the quarterfinals:
PAL South: Carlmont (DI); Hillsdale (DII); Menlo-Atherton (Open boys/DI girls).
PAL North: Jefferson (DIII); Half Moon Bay (DIV); Terra Nova (DIV).
WBAL: Crystal (Open girls/DV boys); Menlo School (DIV); Woodside Priory (DV).
PSAL: Summit Shasta (DV).
WCAL/WBAL: Serra/Mercy-Burlingame/Notre Dame-Belmont (Open boys, DIV girls).
6. County teams with No. 1 seeds. Four girls’ teams: Menlo-Atherton (DI), Mills (DIII); Menlo School (DIV) and Summit Shasta (DV); and two boys’ teams: Jefferson (DIII) and Woodside Priory (DV).
Now do soccer!
SOCCER
Most of the semifinals begin Wednesday. The only exception is the Sacred Heart Prep girls hosting Branham at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
31. Goals scored by San Mateo County teams in first-round games Saturday. Nineteen county teams qualified for CCS: 10 girls’ teams and nine for the boys. Eighteen of those 31 were scored by girls’ teams, led by Nueva’s five-goal outburst in a 5-3 win over Harker in Division III. Notre Dame-Belmont and Woodside each scored three goals in their first-round wins.
The boys’ teams managed to put 13 balls in the back of the net, with South City netting three in a 4-3 loss to St. Ignatius.
24. Goals allowed in those 18 playoff games. The El Camino girls gave up four in a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Alvarez in the DIV bracket, while Menlo was saddled with three in a 3-1 Open Division loss to Mountain View.
12. Shutout games featuring county teams. Seven boys’ teams and four girls’ matches ended in shutouts for county teams, with a combined record of 9-4. The number is slightly skewed because two PAL teams — the Aragon and Burlingame girls — played to a 1-0 Dons win.
Shutout winners:
Boys: Sacred Heart Prep (2-0, Open); Sequoia (1-0, DI); Half Moon Bay (1-0, DII); Menlo-Atherton (2-0, DIII); and Menlo School (2-0, DIV).
Girls: Menlo-Atherton (1-0, Open); Aragon (1-0, DI); Notre Dame-Belmont (3-0, DI); and Sacred Heart Prep (2-0, DIII).
12. Number of San Mateo County teams to win their first-round match Saturday.
7. County girls’ teams that won games Saturday. Ten teams from the county qualified.
2. The number of remaining unbeaten teams remaining in the brackets — both are from the county and both are in the Open Division. The third-seeded Sacred Heart Prep boys, after a 2-0 win over Willow Glen, improved to 17-0-2 on the season and will face No. 7 Mountain View, which upset No. 2 St. Francis.
The Cristo Rey boys were the only other team to enter the playoffs unbeaten. Cristo was the No. 2 seed with a 14-0-4 mark, but were upset by No. 7 Silver Creek.
Menlo-Atherton is the only undefeated team on the girls’ side. The second-seeded Bears beat No. 7 Mitty 1-0 in the first round to improve to 14-0-5 on the season. They’ll host No. 3 Mountain View.
2. Lake Division champions who received CCS bids. For the first time, the winner of the PAL’s Lake Division earned an automatic bid to the playoffs. While the girls’ Lake Division has been played for the last several years, this was the first time the PAL had a third division for the boys. The PAL and CCS then decided to allocate one automatic bid to both division winners.
Both the El Camino girls and Jefferson boys teams were the No. 8 seed in Division IV. El Camino was knocked out by No. 1 Alvarez, 4-0. Jefferson was eliminated by top-seeded North Salinas, 2-0.
