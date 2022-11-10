I saw reason No. 5 — six? Seven? I don’t know, I kind of lose count — about why Qatar was a bad idea to host the 2022 World Cup.
Less than two weeks from the start of soccer’s greatest tournament, Senegal star Sadio Mane took a scary hit during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Berlin Tuesday, becoming just the latest world-class player to have his World Cup availability in doubt because of an injury suffered during club play.
Bayern Munich officials said Mane checks out and should be ready to go for his World Cup debut, but it’s just the latest injury news for organizers who are taking a lot of hits for the handling of one of the world’s greatest sporting events.
Questions have swirled since Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, way back in 2010. Since then, allegations of bribery, mass deaths related to construction of soccer infrastructure, the country’s rules regarding the LGBTQ community and strict rules about alcohol for an event that is driven by Budweiser have all become major issues.
None of that, however, has had an impact on the field other than this: because Qatar is a desert kingdom, the World Cup was moved from its traditional summer time frame to a winter start to avoid the harshest of summer conditions.
Because of the move from the summer, basically world soccer’s offseason, to the winter months, which is smack dab in the middle of the 2022-23 club season, you are seeing a number of players who are showing the wear and tear associated with regular season.
While doing research for this column, I came across an excellent piece by Sportingnews.com’s Kyle Bonn who had a detailed injury report for all 32 teams in the tournament. While he doesn’t use the exact terminology, the report lists players who are out, questionable, probable or cleared to play for their country.
Of those 32 teams, Bonn’s list included 107 names. Of the players who are definitely ruled out — which include Paul Pogba (France) and Timo Werner (Germany) — most were injured since the start of the club season in August.
In any other World Cup year, players would have had about a month to recover from tournament play before embarking on the club season. This year, everyone is simply hoping they make it to Qatar. Players around the world are in the fourth month of a nine-month club season, which includes various ancillary in-league tournaments and UEFA-sponsored competitions, and all the pressures and emotions — and knocks and injuries — that come with the club season.
There is nothing to say that these same players don’t get injured in the run-up to a summertime World Cup. But the leadup to a summer World Cup is simply not as grueling as cramming the world’s best sport event into the middle of the regular season.
If FIFA would have done what was the best for the game instead of all the political games and backstage dealings that are normally associated with soccer’s governing body, all these issues could have been mitigated.
But here we are, with many teams preparing for the biggest event of the player’s lives at less than 100%. While that could prove to be entertaining as far the tournament goes, it certainly robs fans of seeing their country’s team at full strength.
***
I’ve been asked a couple times about how I think the U.S. will fare as they take on Wales, England and Iran in Group B play.
There are three ways this could play out — two of which could really happen and then one dream scenario.
The realistic optimist in me says the U.S. finishes second in the group. The Americans open against Wales, where anything more than a tie is great. The U.S. probably loses to England and then beats Iran to finish 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, good for four points, which should be enough to advance.
The pessimist in me says it’s a complete U.S. flameout. The Americans lose to both Wales and England, and then finish with a tie (or even a loss) with Iran. 0-1-2 and one point probably leaves the U.S. near last place. In 1998, the U.S. lost all three group games — including 2-1 to Iran — to finish last. In the back of my mind, I know this is a possibility.
The dream scenario? The U.S. goes 3-0-0, knocking off England along the way, to qualify for the round-of-16 knockout stage of the tournament.
The U.S. has the talent to, at the very least, advance out of group play. After that, it’s a crap shoot, but anything less than a spot in final 16 will be a colossal failure.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
