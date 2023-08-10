If you’re a basketball fan, you don’t have to wait until winter to get your fix in. Whether you’re a player or just a hoop head and are interested in helping the community, a quartet of Serra varsity basketball players might have just what you’re looking for.
Mikey Ballout, Matthew Eck, Chris Philpot and Charlie Wiley, all juniors for the Padres, working with nonprofit UpBasketball Youth Charitable Foundation, which runs a basketball training center off of Rollins Road in Burlingame, will be holding a basketball-intensive fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 19. The event will feature a 3x3 tournament in various age brackets, an NBA-style 3-point shootout and a raffle.
Going from idea to reality, however, can be a daunting task. If the guys wanted to do it right, they knew it would take a lot of time and effort.
“At the end of school (in the spring), we met with each other and said, ‘Can we make this work?’” Ballout said.
The answer was “yes” and they got to work. While they did have guidance from parents, it was the players who went out to community businesses in Burlingame and San Mateo, asking for sponsorships or raffle items. They ultimately secured sponsorships from It’s It Ice Cream, Basecamp Fitness, Thatcher Gourmet Popcorn and Clif Bar, among others.
“We have our own little network at Serra (to help secure sponsorship money),” Eco said. “But we just went walking around downtown Burlingame and San Mateo.”
Added Ballout: “Most of the businesses were interested in the event. ... Many would give us a gift or something to use for the raffle.”
Linda Ballout, Mikey’s mother, said the group has already raised nearly $10,000 with sponsorships and donations, and the boys are expecting to raise even more as teams sign up for the events.
“We’re over 13 teams in the 14-year-old (3x3) division. The 12-13 year-old divisions are still filling out,” Eck said, adding that they were expecting even more teams to sign up for the 18-and-over bracket.
As for the 3x3 format, it’s one that is catching on, with it being an official Olympic sport and entertainer Ice Cube running a professional 3x3 touring league.
“It’s just more fast-paced,” Eck said. “It’s more fun, in general, than an organized 5-on-5 game. It’s more in line with pick-up ball.”
It also takes less space. 3x3 uses only a half court, so two games can be played at once. It also opens up space for the 3-point contest, as well.
“We were always looking for ways to impact our community. The idea came out of one of us and we just built on it,” Ballout said. “We wanted to do something during the summer because we have so much free time.”
For more information about the fundraiser or to enter the tournament, you can go to the group’s Instagram page @backtoschoolbuckets2023. Or go to fundraising website givebutter.com/backtoschoolbuckets.
Sequoia athletic director Melissa Schmidt flew back to the Peninsula Monday and put in an 11-hour shift in the office Tuesday.
And it continued Wednesday.
The Ravens’ football team is scheduled to take on the Kealakehe Waveriders in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii for the season opener Aug. 25. And as of now, Schmidt said the plan is still to leave Aug. 24, amid the wildfires that have destroyed parts of the island of Maui.
“We’re going to the Big Island and everything seems fine, right now, there,” Schmidt said.
But the Big Island has been dealing with fires of its own, but not nearly on the same scale as Maui. The Associated Press reported Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said no homes had been lost and no injuries reported.
Obviously this is something Schmidt and Sequoia football coach Rob Poulos will be monitoring in the coming days, and your heart has to go out to the people of Maui and especially the historic Lahaina Town.
Wildfires are things that are all too familiar to those living in California.
