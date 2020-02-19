honor roll

Kyle Botelho, Burlingame boys’ wrestling. The senior jumped to his feet, clapping his hands in celebration after a clever pin in the second round of his title match at 140s in the PAL boys’ wrestling championship. The show of emotion was four years in the making as Botelho earned his fourth straight PAL crown. The reigning two-time Daily Journal Boys’ Wrestling of the Year now advances to this Saturday CCS championships, where the No. 2-ranked CCS wrestler at 138s looks to compete for his first section title.
Soane Kolokihakafisi, San Mateo boys’ wrestling. What an ascent it has been for the junior wrestler who, prior to Saturday, had never won a tournament championship in his entire varsity wrestling career. The best Kolokihakafisi had ever finished previously was earlier this season at the Jim Root Classic, where he took runner-up in the heavyweight division. But at the PAL boys’ wrestling championships, he shot to the top of the podium with a 2-1 sudden victory in overtime.
Luis Mora and Djelani Phillips-Diop, San Mateo boys’ soccer. The pair of senior strikers became the Peninsula’s most potent 1-2 punch and helped the Bearcats to a 2-1 win over Woodside in the regular-season finale. Mora opened the scoring in the 4th minute and Phillips-Diop’s header just before halftime proved to the game-winner. The victory clinched the PAL Ocean Division title for San Mateo, earning the Bearcats their first CCS berth since winning a CCS co-championship in 2012.
Tommy Sendino and Fernando Diaz-Marquez, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. The Cougars leadoff men set the tone for Half Moon Bay’s team championship at the PAL boys’ wrestling tournament. The lightweights took back-to-back individual titles, with Sendino executing a first-round pin in the finals at 108s, and Diaz-Marquez followed with a second-round pin at 115s. Also winning individual titles for Half Moon Bay were: senior Bryan Thorne, 154s; and senior Cade Duncan, 197s.
Charles Matthews, Serra boys’ wrestling. Ranked No. 3 in the CCS at 132s, Matthews proved king of the mountain in climbing the WCAL podium by claiming the league title in the weight class Saturday at the WCAL boys’ wrestling championships. Matthews earned a 2-1 decision in the finals against Bellarmine’s Tre Orlando.
Leonor Sarabia, Half Moon Bay girls’ wrestling. While Half Moon Bay settled for second place in the team competition at the PAL girls’ wrestling championships, the Cougars still managed to lead all teams with six first-place individual placers. Sarabia earned the first title of the day, defending her title to repeat as the PAL champ at 128s.
Julia Roche and Taleah Mendoza, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ soccer. Roche scored twice and Mendoza picked up three assists as the Tigers topped Woodside Priory to capture the WBAL Foothill Division championships.
Bailey O’Mahoney, Capuchino girls’ basketball. The junior forward put together two of her best games of the season the help lead the Mustangs to a fourth-place finish in the PAL South standing. She scored a game-high 11 points in a blowout win over San Mateo and followed that with a team-high 12 points in a 46-32 win over Mills.
Ava Uhrich, Burlingame girls’ basketball. The freshman post helped the Panthers to a pair of back-to-back wins to end the regular season. She poured in 22 points as Burlingame upset M-A, 48-45. She came back with a 13-point effort as the Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 47-27 win over San Mateo.
Jasiah Cox, Westmoor boys’ basketball. The senior guard helped lead the Rams to a pair of PAL North wins that punched their ticket to the CCS playoffs. He scored 17 in a 58-47 win over Terra Nova and followed that with a 19-point performance in a 54-46 upset of rival Jefferson.
Gabe Munguia, Sequoia boys’ basketball. The senior helped the Ravens a wins in their final two regular season games. He scored a game-high 13 points in a 50-32 win over Mills and came back with 16 points in a 69-49 win over Carlmont.
Maya Blodgett, Carlmont girls’ soccer. The sophomore midfielder scored the game-winning goal in the second half of a 2-1 victory over Sequoia to give the Scots the PAL Bay Division title on the final day of the regular season.
Irvin Reyes and David Orozco, Oceana boys’ wrestling. The school of Sharks earned back-to-back titles at the PAL boys’ wrestling championships Saturday at San Mateo High School. Both wrestlers finished in second place at last year’s PAL tournament, and advanced the one pinnacle rung on the podium ladder this year. Utilizing contrasting styles, Reyes and Orozco ruled the 128s and 134s brackets. Reyes used his aggressive upper-body flurries to earn a win via technical fall in the finals. Orozco followed with two pivotal leg shots to claim a 7-3 decision.
Annalese Leung, Mills girls’ wrestling. Leung’s 12-3 decision in the finals at 113s in the PAL girls’ wrestling championships marked the first-ever tournament win of the sophomore’s varsity career. Since taking fourth place at last year’s PAL tournament, Leung missed much of this season, and hadn’t competed in a tournament in this calendar year until stepping onto the mat Friday at San Mateo High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.