honor roll

Lillian Potter, Burlingame girls’ soccer. The senior striker made good on her second chance as she scored the only goal in the Panthers’ 1-0 win over Acalanes in the Nor Cal Division III semifinals. Potter had missed a golden opportunity minutes before, but this time she ran onto a Kerry Wakasa through pass and beat the goalkeeper to the far right corner 10 minutes before halftime.
Parker Del Balso, San Mateo girls’ swimming. The freshman swam in four events and earned four CCS-qualifying times in the Bearcats’ first dual meet of the season last week. She swam a 5:17.39 in the 500 free and a 1:01.91 in the 100 back. The 200 medley and 200 free relay teams also posted CCS-qualifying times with a 1:58.73 and 1:45.32, respectively.
Reece Nobida and Oliver Crank, Hillsdale boys’ basketball. Nobida, a senior, and Crank, a junior, each made huge free throws in the Knights’ 78-77 double-overtime win over Urban in the first round of the Nor Cal tournament. First, Nobida made the first of two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the first overtime to the game at 70. Then, Crank hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds in the second overtime to give Hillsdale the victory.
Tyler Moniz-Witten, Burlingame baseball. A senior right hander, he improved to 2-0 and extended his scoreless inning streak to 12 with a 3-0 win over El Camino. Moniz-Witten went the distance, scattering three hits and striking out 12.
Reese Barrelier, Hillsdale baseball. The righty got off to a shaky start, but settled down to handcuff San Mateo in a 4-1 win. Barrelier walked the bases loaded in the first, but got out of it unscathed as he went on to throw four innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven.
Skyler Thomas, Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball. The junior wing scored a team-high 19 points in their 54-43 loss to De La Salle in the second round of the Nor Cal Division I bracket. He had 7 in the Bears’ 57-54 win over Dougherty Valley in the first round.
Nick Balch, Capuchino baseball. The junior first baseman/DH went a combined 6 for 10 with six RBIs to help the Mustangs to three wins last week and up their record to 6-0 on the season. In a 10-0 win over Terra Nova, Balch went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. He was 2 for 3 with a RBI and two runs scored in a 15-10 win over Mills and in a 2-1 victory over Pioneer, he was 1 for 3 with a RBI.
