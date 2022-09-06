Alex Atkins and Dylan Joudieh, Serra football. Even under the watchful eye of an excellent ESPNU broadcast during last Friday’s nationally televised showdown between Serra and De La Salle, some of the intricacies of the team aspect of football eluded the spotlight. One of those elements was the complexity involved in Serra coordinating its point-after plays between long snapper, holder and placekicker.
Joudieh, Serra’s senior kicker, will be remembered for booting the game-winning 20-yard field goal with seconds to play in an epic 24-21 comeback win over De La Salle. It was a flawless play, with junior center Michael Pedrotti delivering a long snap right to the hands of Atkins, the holder, who teed it up for Joudieh to bang it through.
But two previous snaps on point-after tries weren’t nearly as routine. In fact, the two preceding PATs were so ungainly, Atkins — whose instinctive handling of two difficult snaps saved the Padres two all-important points — could offer just one explanation as to how he got the ball to the ground for Joudieh to convert.
“It’s just the man above, to be honest,” Atkins said.
It might also have a lot to do with each Atkins’s and Joudieh’s intangibles. Atkins, in addition to his varsity role at Serra, works four days a week as a coach with the Menlo-Atherton Vikings youth football team. Joudieh is a converted soccer player who grew up playing for the Silicon Valley Soccer Academy.
Atkins’s night didn’t start off too hot though. As the Padres’ alternate quarterback for the double wing-T formation, he committed a fumble at a critical juncture. With the game tied 7-7 on the opening possession of the second half, Serra moved the ball down to the De La Salle 4-yard-line, but with Atkins entering to attempt an option pass off a right-side roll out, the senior stumbled and got caught from behind by Spartans linebacker Dylan Greeson, who stripped the ball loose for a demoralizing Serra turnover.
“Seeing my [receiver] open, I’m going to throw a touchdown on national television, and next thing I know I get hit,” Atkins said.
De La Salle went on the march to quickly score a touchdown, then another, and by the end of the third quarter held a commanding 21-7 lead. But Daily Journal Athlete of the Week Maealiuaki Smith and the Serra offense went on a comeback tear, reeling off 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter — including individual points on two rollercoaster PATs.
The first one was the trickiest, yet completely eluded the television camera, and the commentary, of ESPNU’s broadcast. Pedrotti’s snap one-hopped Atkins well in front of the tee. All the senior holder could do was react, and his football acumen proved pivotal, catching the ball clean and fixing it vertically on the turf for Joudieh to somehow get it up and over the crossbar.
“Stuff happens sometimes, and you just have to deal with stuff like that in the adversity of the moment,” Joudieh said.
The ESPNU broadcast crew got a reprieve on the next PAT, though, this coming with the Padres looking to tie it after scoring a touchdown with 3:06 to go. While it wasn’t shown on camera, the commentator reacted animatedly as he detailed the snap giving the holder trouble. What wasn’t mentioned is how the snap squibbed oblongly to Atkins. It was the type of bad snap, ordinarily, Atkins might have tried to pick up and attempt an impromptu scurry for a 2-point conversion rather than try for an ill-advised kick.
Because of his earlier fumble, however, Atkins said he didn’t dare try to pick up the ball and run with it.
“Not having confidence, that I just fumbled on a roll out, I just had to put it down right there,” Atkins said.
Catching the ball horizontally, Atkins couldn’t get it on the tee, so he just pinned it the turf, sideways, laces pointed straight up in the air. That’s where Joudieh’s instincts kicked in as the senior kicker did his darndest to scoop the ball with his foot.
“Being a soccer player, that comes natural to him,” Atkins said
It wasn’t pretty, but Joudieh knocked a line-drive kick just over the crossbar to tie it 21-21.
Then the senior leadership of Atkins and Joudieh came into play. Specifically, after Serra safety Marley Alipati’s interception deep in Spartans’ territory with 1:26 to go, the two took advantage of a TV timeout to express their faith in their long snapper. During the break, each of them approached Pedrotti to remind him of the countless repetitions through summer and fall camps they’d spent practicing field goal snaps. Pedrotti even took advantage of the extended timeout to take some practice snaps on the sideline.
And with five seconds remaining, in front of a packed house at De La Salle and a national television audience to boot, Serra delivered a game-winning field goal that, as Joudiah put it, was perfection.
“This one was perfect,” Joudieh said. “It went right into his hands, he put it onto the tee, and everything was perfect timing.”
Serra head coach Patrick Walsh, a 1993 graduate of De La Salle, said he was immediately thinking field goal when the Padres got the ball back with Alipati’s late interception. When asked if he had any second thoughts considering the two previous PAT snaps, he dismissed the notion that anything was wrong with them.
“All I saw was the end result,” Walsh said.
