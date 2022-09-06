Alex Atkins and Dylan Joudieh, Serra football. Even under the watchful eye of an excellent ESPNU broadcast during last Friday’s nationally televised showdown between Serra and De La Salle, some of the intricacies of the team aspect of football eluded the spotlight. One of those elements was the complexity involved in Serra coordinating its point-after plays between long snapper, holder and placekicker.

Joudieh, Serra’s senior kicker, will be remembered for booting the game-winning 20-yard field goal with seconds to play in an epic 24-21 comeback win over De La Salle. It was a flawless play, with junior center Michael Pedrotti delivering a long snap right to the hands of Atkins, the holder, who teed it up for Joudieh to bang it through.

Tags

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription