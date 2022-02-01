Xavier Bruening, Burlingame boys’ wrestling. The senior was the only county wrestler to top the podium at the 57th Overfelt Classic in San Jose. Bruening is a heavyweight, and swept through the 285-pound division with four straight wins, all via pin. His first three wins of the day were first-round victories, including back-to-back pins just 11 seconds into his matches with Reno and San Benito. In the championship match, Bruening waited until the second round before pinning Sanger senior Thomas Takeda to earn the heavyweight title. It was his first tournament win since Feb. 1, 2020 when he took first-place in the heavyweight division at the Colt Invitational at El Camino as a sophomore.
Elise Evans, Woodside girls’ soccer. The Stanford commit scored four goals in 6-3 win over Sequoia to keep the Wildcats undefeated. She opened the week two goals in a 2-1 win over Hillsdale.
Amrit Sharma, Aragon boys’ basketball. What a marathon it was last Wednesday when the Dons defeated visiting Capuchino 94-87 in double-overtime. Deadlocked 82-82 after the first overtime period, Aragon went on a 12-5 run to close it out, fronted by a big scoring performance by Sharma. The senior guard was one of 10 players to score in double digits in the game, including five Dons, while totaling a game-high 28 points.
David Esquivel, Capuchino boys’ soccer. He scored twice in a 9-0 win over Westmoor and scored in the second half of a 1-1 tie with Half Moon Bay.
Kaylee Kim, Carlmont girls’ soccer. The freshman striker has shown a nose for the goal so far this year, scoring four times in 7-0 win over Capuchino. She opened the week with a goal in 6-0 win over Half Moon Bay.
Makena Nitao, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. The day before she was named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week last week, Nitao stepped up for her career-high in scoring in Hillsdale’s 67-43 victory over Woodside. Nitao scored 32 points in the Monday contest — by virtue of which, the explosive performance was not factored into her Athlete of the Week honor — while pouring in four 3-pointers in the process.
Amalie Pianim, Burlingame girls’ soccer. The senior striker, who is committed to Stanford, is lighting up the PAL Bay. She netted a pair of goals and assisted on two others in a 4-0 win over Aragon.
Jonathan Claybon, El Camino boys’ basketball. The senior team captain led the charge for a big third quarter to help the Colts put away a 70-58 victory over Westmoor last Wednesday. El Camino outscored the Rams 24-12 in the quarter, while Claybon finished the night with a game-high 26 points.
Michael Musallam, El Camino boys’ soccer. A senior midfielder, Musallam scored twice and assisted on a third in an 8-0 win over Terra Nova.
Mani Helu, San Mateo girls’ soccer. The senior striker helped the Bearcats to a pair of wins last week. She scored twice and assisted on a third goal in a 5-1 win over Mills. She followed that with a four-goal outburst in a lopsided win over Jefferson.
Dom Faenzi, Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball. It was a big week for the Cougars, who twice defeated second-place Jefferson to solidify their first-place standing in the PAL North Division. Faenzi saved the best for last, however, as Half Moob Bay’s biggest single-game performance game in last Friday’s 71-51 win over South City. The sophomore guard scored a game-high 26 points, which was no easy task, seeing as teammate Drew Dorwin totaled five 3-pointers in the contest to total 22 points.
Sharon Nejad, Menlo girls’ basketball. The senior center has been a force through Menlo’s current five-game winning streak, including a pair of double-double performances last week. In the Lady Knights’ 56-42 league win over the King’s Academy, Nejad totaled 24 points and 16 rebounds, while adding four blocked shots. Then in non-league action against Harker, Menlo claimed a 58-49 victory behind Nejad’s 31 points and 16 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.