Brooke Tran, Aragon softball. The senior left-hander put a wrinkle into the PAL Bay Division standings, as she pitched the fifth-place Lady Dons to a 3-1 victory over first-place Capuchino. Tran outdueled Capuchino right-hander Nohemi Livingston, allowing just one unearned run on five hits while striking out eight. She almost certainly made fans of the Carlmont Scots in the process, who with the Cap loss took over outright control of first place in the PAL Bay.

Aiden Deffner, Will Hauser, Justin Pretre and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The dream team set a Central Coast Section record in the boys’ 4x1600 relay with a time of 17 minutes, 19.22 seconds. The foursome finished in second place, getting out-touched by Torrey Pines’ time of 17:19.10. Still, Deffner, Hauser and the Pretre brothers topped a 44-year-old CCS record set by Leigh-San Jose in 1979.

