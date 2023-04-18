Brooke Tran, Aragon softball. The senior left-hander put a wrinkle into the PAL Bay Division standings, as she pitched the fifth-place Lady Dons to a 3-1 victory over first-place Capuchino. Tran outdueled Capuchino right-hander Nohemi Livingston, allowing just one unearned run on five hits while striking out eight. She almost certainly made fans of the Carlmont Scots in the process, who with the Cap loss took over outright control of first place in the PAL Bay.
Aiden Deffner, Will Hauser, Justin Pretre and Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The dream team set a Central Coast Section record in the boys’ 4x1600 relay with a time of 17 minutes, 19.22 seconds. The foursome finished in second place, getting out-touched by Torrey Pines’ time of 17:19.10. Still, Deffner, Hauser and the Pretre brothers topped a 44-year-old CCS record set by Leigh-San Jose in 1979.
Luca Scatena, Holden Glavin and Luke Levitt, Burlingame baseball. The Panthers have won four straight, including three wins last week — a two-game series sweep of Aragon in PAL Bay Division, followed by a 4-1 non-league victory over Palo Alto. Burlingame’s starting rotation was a big reason why, as Scatena and Glavin set the tone by tossing back-to-back complete game victories against Aragon. Scatena worked six scoreless before pitching through adversity in the seventh, holding on for a 4-3 victory, notching the first CG of his varsity career in the process. Glavin followed with a dominant one-hitter while striking out 12 in an 8-1 win in the series finale. Levitt, a sophomore, then stepped up with six innings of three-hit baseball to claim the win over Paly in just his second varsity appearance.
Will Won, Carlmont boys’ volleyball. The junior libero anchored the Scots’ 5-0 run through the 12-team NorCal Invitational at Rancho Cotate to win the gold bracket championship. Won averaged 10 digs per match as Carlmont swept all 10 sets against Galileo, South city, Analy and St. Patrick-St. Vincent, culminating in a win over PAL Bay Division rival Aragon in the tournament championship match. The Scots now boast a 27-6 overall record with four matches remaining in the season and have a chance to reach the 30-win plateau for the first time in program history.
Nathan Balch, Capuchino baseball. The junior left-hander fired a one-hit shutout in the Mustangs’ 9-0 win over Half Moon Bay. Balch has been outstanding this season, with a 5-1 record and a 1.47 ERA. But Friday’s win was by far the highlight-reel topper, as it was the first shutout, and the first complete game, of his varsity career. And just to add style points, he added a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a double and a career-best three RBIs.
Erik Dodge and Pia Cho, Aragon track and field. The field standouts already owned school records in their respective disciplines, but both reset those records last week in a PAL dual meet against Westmoor. Dodge is a pole vaulter who flew past the 15-foot mark with a school record 15 feet, 1 inch, this just 10 days after he set the record April 1 at the Stanford Invitational with a 14-3.75. Dodge didn’t stop there, as he also ran a personal record in the 110 hurdles with a first-place time of 15.91 seconds. Cho in a long jumper who set the program record last year at 18-3.25 but bettered it last Monday with a first-place jump of 18-4.5. She also won the 100-meter dash in a season-best 13.18 seconds.
Kylie Gangi, Terra Nova softball. The first-year varsity sophomore entered the week batting a modest .267. Through Terra Nova’s season-best three-game winning streak last week, she vastly improved that mark. Gangi went 11 for 12 with 10 RBIs and nine runs scored through the three games. That improves her season average tot .464, ranking second on the team only to senior Gianna Tassio’s .520 mark.
Charles Aquirre and Anthony Vause, Hillsdale boys’ lacrosse. The Knights earned their first win in PAL Ocean Division play with a 10-9 comeback in over Gunn-Palo Alto. Aquirre and Vause led the way, each scoring a hat trick, with Aquirre adding four assists.
Javi Manila, Westmoor baseball. The scouting report on the running Rams is Manila turns walks into triples. He demonstrated that ability Saturday in Westmoor’s 10-5 win over Drew-SF. Manila earned two walks and stole second and third base both times to match his season high with four steals in the game. He is now a perfect 19 of 19 on stolen-base attempts this season, and has stolen 47 bases in 49 attempts in his three-year varsity career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.