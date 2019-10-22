Eloise Ulrich, Burlingame volleyball. The Lady Panthers posted a 4-1 record at Spikefest II in San Jose, and Ulrich proved the anchor of a strong finish. In two-set wins over Homestead and Evergreen Valley to close out the day, the senior libero recorded 17 digs in each of the matches. That equates to 8.5 digs per set in each match, marking new career-highs for the third-year varsity senior.
Nueva School girls’ cross-country. The Mavericks are running head and shoulders above the rest of the pack in the Private School Athletic League. At last Thursday’s PSAL meet No. 2, the girls’ team wasn’t quite as dominant as it was in meet No. 1 — when Nueva claimed the top seven finishers — but still managed to take the top five spots to cruise to the top of the team podium. Hanna Zarrinnegar, a senior, took first place with a time of 19:25.1, followed by junior Eleanor Monroe (20:34.8); sophomore Callisto Lodwick (20:39.4); sophomore Alyssa Horng (21:04.6); and senior Maddie Park (21:04.6).
Viveka Kurup, Carlmont girls’ golf. For the third straight year, Carlmont earned a bid to the Central Coast Section girls’ golf tournament by virtue of a victory in the Peninsula Athletic League sudden death playoff round. The Lady Scots won with 233 strokes over San Mateo (247) and Half Moon Bay (298) with Kurup earning medalist honors by shooting a 4-over 39 at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
Oliver Crawford-Shelmadine, Carlmont boys’ water polo. The Scots earned their first win in PAL Bay Division play this season with a 12-10 victory at home over Half Moon Bay, led by Crawford-Shelmadine’s seven goals.
Nathan Iskander, Hillsdale football. Just another day in the life of the fastback they call “Rabbit,” Iskander did most of Hillsdale’s damage in a 39-3 win over Sequoia. He ran past the 1,000-yard mark for the season with another big night, carrying 22 times for 218 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. On the season, the senior has rushed for 1,045 yards, ranking fourth in the Central Coast Section and tops in the Peninsula Athletic League, as per MaxPreps.com and statistics submitted to the Daily Journal.
Thomas Taufui, Menlo-Atherton football. The sophomore two-way standout started the year primarily as a defensive safety, but has seen his offensive workload increased out of the backfield. In Friday’s 26-20 win over Sacred Heart Prep, M-A got its biggest output of the year from Taufui, who ran tirelessly with 17 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. What’s more, he still had a chance to shine on defense, coming up clutch in 1-on-1 coverage to coax an incomplete pass on an SHP fourth down with under a minute to play, forcing a turnover on downs and cinching the win for the Bears.
Connor Quosig, Half Moon Bay football. While his teammate Tristan Hofmann was busy rushing for a school-record 363 yards, Quosig got a piece of the action as well in the Cougars’ 54-14 win over Menlo School. The junior took 10 carries to total 134 yards, helping Half Moon Bay rack up 502 ground yards in the game.
Lucas Meredith, Burlingame football. In a back-and-forth brawl with Terra Nova Friday night, Meredith did not disappoint. Although the Panthers came out on the short end of a 29-25 final score, the junior running back put forth a mammoth performance, rushing for 199 yards and four touchdowns, both career-highs, on 24 carries. Meredith has now notched triple-digit rushing yards in all six games Burlingame has played this season (the Panthers also have one win via forfeit) totaling 932 yards while averaging eight yards per carry.
Terence Loville, Serra football. The Padres led the entire way in a 35-21 victory over rival St. Francis, racking up 428 total yards on offense. Exactly half of those were thrown by senior quarterback Daylin McLemore (10-of-14 passing for 214 yards) with Loville nabbing four catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Delaney Walsh, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. Defense was all the rage in NDB’s five-set win over Menlo School. While outside hitter Abby Miller (20 kills), middle Kelly Schackel (18 kills) and outside hitter Kate Rose-Keighran (15 kills) were blasting away to front first-place NDB’s 11th straight win against no losses in WBAL play, Walsh patrolled the back row to the tune of 40 match digs, falling just shy of her career-high of 42 she recorded Sept. 10 against Aragon.
Sydney Bianchi, Menlo girls’ water polo. Bianchi led the charge toward the Lady Knights’ title run at the Santa Teresa Oktoberfest Tournament. Menlo won three straight matches to take the crown with Bianchi totaling nine goals, 10 assists and 13 steals in the tourney.
Kamran Murray, Menlo boys’ cross-country. While the Menlo girls’ cross-country team was busy doing its usual damage, setting a course record among West Bay Athletic League teams at Woodward Park in Fresno, Murray was paving his own way to the top of the podium in the boys’ event at the Rough Rider Invitational 5K. Murray claimed gold with a time of 16 minutes, 10.5 seconds, the best time by a Menlo runner in the history of the course.
