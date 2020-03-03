Courtney Koch, Burlingame girls’ soccer. Koch scored the game-clinching penalty kick in both the semifinals and finals to help lead the Panthers to their third CCS title in program history, beating Menlo School 4-2 in penalty kicks after booting in the game-winning PK in the semifinals against Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Olivia DiNardo and Katie Marin, Aragon softball. DiNardo and Marin combined for a monster opening game as they led the Dons to a lopsided win over Sequoia. DiNardo, a sophomore catcher, went 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs. Marin, a junior utility player, simply mashed, going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and five runs driven in.
Shawn Cotton Jr., Hillsdale boys’ basketball. The four-year varsity player was simply outstanding as he helped lead the Knights to their first CCS title since 1997. In three playoff games, Cotton averaged 21.3 points per game. In the quarterfinals, he scored 19 points, in the semis he went for 23 and in the championship game he matched his uniform number with a game-high 22 points.
J.P. Avila, Carlmont baseball. The Scots rallied for six runs in their final at-bat to score a 9-6 comeback victory over Mountain View in the Michael DeJesus Memorial Preseason Tournament at Milpitas High. Avila provided the big bash in a two-strike situation, delivering a grand slam over the left-field fence to give Carlmont the lead. The junior added a double in the game and is currently 3 for 9 on the season.
Marvin Vasquez, Summit Prep boys’ soccer. One of three captains, the senior midfielder scored once and assisted on the second as the Huskies won their first-ever CCS championship, beating Del Mar 2-0 in the Division IV final.
Tariq Byrd, Jefferson boys’ basketball. The senior guard scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, during the Grizzlies' 66-60 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral in the CCS Division III quarterfinals.
Anna Smith and Kiely Tabaldo, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The Bears enjoyed two podium finishes at the CIF Wrestling State Championships with Smith and Tabaldo each medaling for the first time in their respective careers.
Smith has been to the state meet four times in her varsity career and enjoyed her best finish, taking sixth place at 131s, including opening the tournament with three straight wins without surrendering a point.
Talbaldo was M-A’s top placer, taking fifth at 101s. The freshman upset the No. 3-ranked wrestler in the state to advance to the semifinal round. She went on to win her final match of the year, an 8-0 major decision, to become just the second freshman in M-A history to reach the state podium.
Preston Lau, Burlingame baseball. The Panthers are off to a 3-0 start and Lau has been the driving force. The senior outfielder has been nearly perfect at the plate, posting an .889 batting average (8 for 9) with a pair of doubles and six RBIs. Totaling just one multi-hit game as a starter last season, he opened the 2020 campaign with a four-hit day in Burlingame’s 10-2 win over San Mateo. He followed that with a three-hit performance in a 9-3 win over Mills.
Abby Kennedy, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. With the Cougars capturing their second CCS Division IV championship in four years, Kennedy is one of the fresh faces for the rejuvenated program. A sophomore guard, she was a force to be reckoned with in Saturday’s 50-41 win over Monte Vista Christian-Watsonville in the CCS finals, recording a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, adding three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Iris O’Connor, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ soccer. The Gators showed a flair for the dramatic in repeating as CCS Division IV champions. Battling with Salinas through a scoreless tie for most of regulation, the freshman O’Connor scored the game-winner in the 78th minute on an assist from junior Megan Tinsley.
