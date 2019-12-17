Abby Chang, Aragon girls’ soccer. The senior forward accounted for two goals and three assists as the Dons split a pair of games last week. She had two goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over El Camino to start the week. In the PAL Bay Division opener Thursday, she assisted on Aragon’s only goal in a 2-1 loss to Carlmont.
Terence Loville, Serra football. Loville made the highlight play of the CIF Division 1-A State Championship Bowl, flying down the sideline to haul in a lofty Daylin McLemore pass with a picturesque one-handed grab for a 26-yard gain. It wa hardly the only contribution Loville had to the Padres’ spirited 35-27 loss, though, closing out his Serra career with six catches for a career-high 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob Burrill, Sequoia boys’ soccer. The Ravens have rallied for five straight wins, including a thriller last Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Crystal Springs Uplands. Sequoia fell behind early 2-0, but rallied back with a second-half equalizer from Eric Espinoza on an assist from Jonathan Kwok, followed by a go-ahead goal by Burrill on an assist from Espinoza in the 67th minute. Through three wins last week — including 5-2 over Santa Teresa-San Jose and 4-2 over Monta Vista-Cupertino — Burrill totaled three goals and three assists, while Eric Linares matched him with three goals.
Natalya Hotovec, Woodside girls’ basketball. The Wildcats have won four of their first five games to open the season, including two in a row last week. A third-year varsity starter, the junior Hotovec had a hot hand in each. In a 54-37 win over Prospect, Hotovec hit four 3s to score 22 points, while adding nine rebounds, four assists and six steals. Then in a 63-52 victory over Washington-Fremont, she totaled 14 points and four steals. On the year, the guard had averaged 16.6 points per game and 4.4 steals per game.
Ava Uhrich, Burlingame girls’ basketball. Only a freshman, Uhrich scored a career-high 21 points in 56-53 loss to Half Moon Bay. Following a season-low 6 points in a 44-23 win over Jefferson, Uhrich had 12 in a 43-35 win over Westmoor before her career night against the Cougars. She is averaging 14 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Sofia Young, Burlingame girls’ soccer. All good things must come to an end, and Young’s four-match streak of not allowing a goal from the field came to an end in the Panthers’ 1-1 tie with Menlo-Atherton to open PAL Bay Division play. M-A sure had to earn its goal, though. Lining up for a free kick in the first half, M-A fired a high shot on goal that Young had covered with a well-timed leap. The shot was high, though, and careened off the crossbar, bounding straight down and finding an M-A player in the scrum for a header goal. Burlingame rallied back against the reigning three-time Bay champs though with strong play by Lauren Potter through the middle, and an equalizer in the 54th minute from defender Ella Macko to earn the tie. Potter also had two near misses to give her team the lead, firing long laser beams to twice his the crossbar in the second half.
Lou Martineau, Burlingame boys’ basketball. The sophomore guard led the Panthers with 16.7 points per game through three games of the Burlingame Lions Club Basketball Tournament, earning all-tournament honors in the process. He opened with a 20-point game in a 70-26 win over Oceana. He came back with 16 in a 70-36 victory over Gunn. Against Menlo in the championship game, Martineau went for 14.
Cole Kastner, Menlo School boys’ basketball. The 6-7 senior forward averaged a double-double as he captured the MVP award of the Burlingame Lions Club Basketball Tournament. He opened the tournament with a 16-point, 19-rebound effort in a win over Half Moon Bay. He came back with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Stuart Hall in the semifinals before adding 12 points and 17 boards in a 38-36 title game win over Burlingame. Kastner averaged 14.3 points and 15.3 rebounds for the tournament.
Diego Sotto, Pacific Bay Christian boys’ basketball. The Eagles of Pacific Bay Christian in Pacifica have run and gun to an 8-0 start this season, including two straight wins in the PSAL-PAL challenge last week. Sotto scored a cumulative 35 points through the two victories, including a season-high 20 points in a 40-35 win over San Mateo.
Maddie Cunningham, Carlmont girls’ soccer. The sophomore had three goals and an assist as the Scots improved to 5-0-2 on the season with three games last week. Cunningham opened the week with two goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Menlo School. In the PAL Bay Division opener, Cunningham scored a goal and added an assist in the Scots’ 2-1 win over Aragon.
Justin Milch and Jordan Salgado, Terra Nova boys’ basketball. P-Town, it seems, has its own answer to the Splash Brothers. Terra Nova improved its overall record to 3-2, getting over the .500 mark for the first time this season, with a 77-62 victory over Galileo-SF. Milch and Salgado drilled three 3-pointers apiece en route to each recording new career-highs in scoring, with Milch going for 27 points and Salgado adding 20. Milch has been on fire this season, averaging 22 points per game through five games, while totaling 25 points or more in four of them.
