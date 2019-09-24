Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. Hillsdale posted a 3-0 record last week, with Vanos getting the team rolling last Tuesday by recording a double-double in a three-set win over Terra Nova. The sophomore pin hitter was credited with 15 kills while hitting at a .303 clip and a career-high 18 digs.
Gianna Inguagiato, Menlo School girls’ golf. Inguagiato led the Lady Knights to a pair of WBAL wins last week. She posted a 3-over 40 at Baylands to earn low-score honors in Menlo’s win over Castilleja. She followed that with a 2-under 35 on the same course in a victory over Notre Dame-SJ.
Kevin Alarcon and Jaden Richardson, Menlo School football. The quarterback-wide receiver combination got loose during the Knights’ 47-7 win over Francis Parker-SD. Alarcon completed 13 of 18 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns — 234 and both scores coming in the first half. Richardson was his main target, catching seven passes for 159 yards and both Alarcon touchdowns.
Charlotte Tomkinson and Kyra Pretre, Menlo School girls’ cross-country. The Division IV ranks may not be enough to hold Tomkinson, who recorded the top overall time Saturday at the Woodbridge Classic, dashing to a finish in 17 minutes, 25.2 seconds. Taking second place in the Division IV race was Pretre at 17:45. Menlo earned the Division IV team championship, with support from junior Alexandra McCusker (fifth place, 18:01.6, junior Marisa Castagna (14th, 18:19.5), senior Amanda Foster (15th, 18:20.9), senior Katie Aufricht (17th, 18:25.8) and senior Cameron Boom (18th, 18:29) in the field of 183 runners.
Olivia Benton and Alyssa Avila, Sequoia girls’ tennis. The Ravens’ No. 2 doubles team was the clinching team point in their team’s 4-3 victory in a showdown for first place with El Camino. Benton and Avila cruised in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 as the Ravens stayed undefeated in Ocean Division play.
Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs girls’ cross-country. Only a freshman, Brooks ran an 18:49 to finish second in the Pacific Tiger Invitational in Stockton. Her time helped the Gryphons’ girls’ team to a fourth-place team finish.
Lucas Meredith, Burlingame football. The Panthers took it to Watsonville 44-0, paced by a prolific night by Meredith. The junior running back needed just 14 carries to jaunt for a season-high 166 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-high 95-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Meredith has now surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in each of Burlingame’s three games, and has totaled 433 yards on the year.
Elizabeth Huynh, Summit Shasta volleyball. The junior posted her two best serving performances of the year last week with Summit Shasta improving to 3-0 in Private School Athletic League Bay Division play. Huynh roasted a season-high nine service aces in a three-set win over Design Tech, then added seven kills the following day in a four-set win over More-San Jose.
Dane Fifita, Carlmont football and Si'i Tengi. The Scots' tandem combined to rush for 239 yards and three scores in the a 34-24 loss to Palo Alto. Fifita put together a 141-yard effort, with a 1-yard TD plunge. Tengi added 95 yards and scored on runs 4 and 59 yards.
Luke Bergstrom, San Mateo football. The “Berg storm” hit Jefferson Friday night in Mateo’s 14-10 victory as Bergstrom impressed in all facets of the game. On offense, the senior quarterback gained 213 total yards — 4-of-7 passing for 103, and 18 carries for 110 and a touchdown — to lead the Bearcats back from a 10-0 halftime deficit. And on defense, the linebacker grabbed his first career interception.
