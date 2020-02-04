Gabe Munguia, Sequoia boys’ basketball. The senior guard was en fuego during a four-minute stretch last Friday in the Ravens’ 66-52 win over Woodside. Munguia hit four field goals to score 10 points in the opening four minutes of the second quarter amid a 17-0 Sequoia run. He went on to finish with a game-high 16 points.
Xavier Bruening, Burlingame boys’ wrestling. The heavyweight division at the 11th Annual Colt Invitational came down to two PAL wrestlers with Bruening emerging with the title. The sophomore pinned San Mateo junior Sione Kolokihakaufisi in the second period of the championship match. Bruening went 4-0 on the day, including three pins, to improve his individual record to 20-8 on the year.
JP Boyle, Sequoia boys’ wrestling. The Sequoia junior opened his season in style, earning his first four wins of 2019-20 en route to a championship in 184s at the 11th Annual Colt Invitational. Boyle won a thrilling title match against Aptos senior James Platero, earning a 12-11 decision.
Kiely Tabaldo, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The freshman opened her varsity career with four straight wins and a championship in 103s at the Goddess of the Vine at Windsor High School. After scoring a pin in her opening match against Folsom sophomore Diamond Lopez, Tabaldo earned the most efficient victory of the day, pinning Benicia senior Mia Cruz five seconds in to the first round. She went on to score a 4-2 decision over Silver Creek freshman Kelalani Tumale in the semifinals before winning the title on an injury default by Amador Valley senior Mikayla Guevarra.
Djelani Phillips and Sanath Vaka, San Mateo boys’ soccer. The first-place Bearcats scored their biggest win of the season, topping Capuchino 1-0 to take back control of the PAL Ocean Division. Phillips scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Vaka. San Mateo now leads the Ocean Division with 28 points after handing Cap, now with 26 points, its first league loss of the season.
Shawn Cotton Jr., Hillsdale boys’ basketball. The senior guard helped the Knights to a pair of wins as they extended their PAL South winning streak to seven games in a row and remain one game behind division-leading Menlo-Atherton. He poured 29 points to a 60-56 win over Burlingame Wednesday and ended the week with a 19-point performance in a 69-63 overtime win over Capuchino.
Kyla Orthbandt, Carlmont girls’ soccer. The senior had a big week as the Scots surged into first place in the PAL Bay Division. She was one of four players have a goal and an assist during a 6-0 drubbing of previously undefeated Woodside. She then scored an unassisted goal in a 1-0 win over Menlo-Atherton.
Valentine Sandillo, El Camino girls’ soccer. Sandillo netted a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Westmoor as the Colts continue it undefeated run through PAL Lake Division play.
Caspian Grabowski, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. Ranked No.2 in CCS and No. 20 in the state at heavyweight, Grabowski posted a 9-2 win over Burlingame in the final match of the night to clinch the Cougars’ 39-33 win and stay undefeated in PAL Bay dual meets with one remaining.
Nick Tripaldi, Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball. The senior guard helped lead the Bears to a pair of wins as they stayed undefeated in PAL South play. He went for 19 points in a blowout win over San Mateo and added 10 more in a lopsided win over Carlmont.
Will Demirkol, Menlo-Atherton boys’ soccer. The senior striker helped lead the Bears into a first-place tie in the PAL Bay Division standings. He scored both goals as M-A rallied from a two-goal, second-half deficit in a 2-2 tie co-leader Carlmont. He came back on Friday with a goal and an assist in a key 3-1 win over South City.
Serena Calsada, Mercy-Burlingame girls’ basketball. The senior guard went for 21 points in the Crusaders’ 53-47 win over Harker.
