Nate Sanchez, Serra football. The heroics of Tevita Moimoi in Sacred Heart Prep’s last minute win over St. Ignatius absolutely made the Gators’ junior running back deserving of Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors. But it was a really close call, considering the night Sanchez enjoyed on the primetime stage of Levi’s Stadium in a 38-13 win over reigning CIF Division 3-AA state champion Menlo-Atherton. Sanchez totaled five touchdowns, rushing six times for 32 yards and three scores, and adding three receptions for 90 yards and two more scores. The senior also exacted on pass completion in the first half, hitting receiver Terence Loville for a 29-yard completion.
Emmy Sharp, Burlingame volleyball. The senior outside hitter led the Lady Panthers to their third straight win to start the year last Wednesday against St. Ignatius, recording a career-high 20 kills in a four-set victory 26-24, 28-26, 20-25, 25-22. Sharp notched a .361 hitting percentage and added a match-high four blocks.
Anivaolelagi Moors-Tafilele, El Camino volleyball. The sophomore recorded a double-double in the Lady Colts’ season opener last Thursday, a thrilling five-set win over Burlingame. Moors-Tafilele finished with 10 kills and 12 blocks, including a roof to score the final point of the match. In the decisive Game 5, Burlingame jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but a side-out, followed by a six-point service run by senior Jhianna Santos, set the stage for Moors-Tafilele’s decisive block in the 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-10 victory.
Kevin Pelaez, San Mateo football. While running back Aidan Harper rushed for a career-high 135 yards on 20 carries, the spotlight in the Bearcats’ camp really belongs on the defense. Through the first two weeks of the season, San Mateo has yet to give up a point. Pelaez has been the centerpiece of both shutouts. Two weeks ago, he matched his career-high with 11 tackles against a “C” league opponent in a 21-0 win over El Camino. The senior linebacker’s seven tackles in Week 2 were vastly more impressive, coming in a 34-0 win over “A” league opponent Aragon.
Jonaven Kuhn, Carlmont football. The senior running back is rounding into his 2018 form when he rushed for 1,130 yards. In a 61-16 win over Woodside, Kuhn ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns — this on just nine carries. That’s 18.2 yards a carry.
Connor Quosig, Half Moon Bay football. With the triple-read option, you never know who might explode out of the backfield for the Cougars. In Friday’s 45-26 win over Burlingame, it was Quosig, who accounted for 142 of Half Moon Bay’s 269 rushing yards. The junior shouldered a workload of 17 carries, totaling two rushing TDs, and also recorded a 60-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Will Moffitt.
Connor Enright, Menlo School boys’ water polo. The senior co-captain helped lead the Knights to a 5-0 record against tough competition on their way to capturing the 22nd Scott Roche Invitational championship, their fourth in a row. Enright fired home 13 goals and assisted on 11 more.
Eleanor Facey, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. The junior hole set proved to be a handful as she helped lead the Gators to the championship of the St. Francis Invitational. Through four games, Facey accounted for eight goals and eight assists as SHP outscored its opponents 45-18.
Nathan Iskander, Hillsdale football. The senior running back showed his Week 1 performance was no fluke as he racked up 201 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the Fighting Knights’ 33-0 win over Independence.
Charolotte Tomkinson, Menlo girls’ cross-country. Here we go again. With the Menlo girls coming off the first CCS track championship in program history in the 2018-19 school year, the same crop of runners made a splash in Saturday’s cross-country season opener Lowell Invitational at Golden Gate Park. Menlo won the overall team championship, paced by a second-place individual performance by Tomkinson, who finishing the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 42.4 seconds. Teammate Kyra Pretre, also a senior, was close behind to take sixth place at 16:58.1.
