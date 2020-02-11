Djelani Phillips-Diop, San Mateo boys’ soccer. The Bearcats took control of the PAL Ocean Division with a critical 3-2 win at Westmoor, the team to which they suffered their only league loss, a shutout no less, earlier in the year. Phillips-Diop made certain history didn’t repeat itself, leading San Mateo back from an early 1-0 deficit with the tying goal on a header on the last play of the first half, then giving the Bearcats the lead in the opening minutes of the second half on a header off the left post.
Taylor Micallef, Half Moon Bay girls’ wrestling. In a preview of what could be both PAL and CCS matchup, Micallef, the No. 3-ranked wrestler in CCS at 121 pounds, beat No. 2-ranked Elis Caralho of Terra Nova, 10-1 in the Cougars’ dual-meet win over the Tigers.
Alli Dioli, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. The freshman forward poured in 27 points in a 54-44 win as the Cougars broke a first-place tie with Westmoor.
Kyla Orthbandt, Carlmont girls’ soccer. The senior striker had a foot in all five goals of the Lady Scots’ 5-0 win over Terra Nova, scoring twice and assisting on three others as Carlmont moved closer to clinching the PAL Bay Division crown.
Jaeda Flores, Capuchino girls’ soccer. The senior defender/midfielder’s goal against South City helped forge a 1-1 tie, keeping the Mustangs unbeaten in PAL Ocean Division play as well as alive in the race for the Ocean Division title. Flores opened the week with a pair of goals in a 2-0 win over Half Moon Bay.
Jacob Burrill, Sequoia boys’ soccer. Scored twice in a 2-1 win over Half Moon Bay to even the Ravens’ PAL Bay Division record at 5-5-1. He also had a goal in the Ravens’ 4-2 loss to M-A.
Seilala Lautaimi, Aragon girls’ basketball. The Lady Dons took outright possession of first place in the PAL South Division last Friday after a 49-39 win over Mills, and the emergence of Lautaimi was a big reason why. The junior forward was a force on the offensive glass, totaling six offensive rebounds. All in all, she recorded her first career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Rachelle Vargas, El Camino girls’ soccer. Vargas scored four goals in a 5-0 win over Jefferson, which wrapped up the PAL Lake Division crown for the Colts.
Emily Garcia, Menlo-Atherton girls’ soccer. The senior scored her first goal of the season during Senior Day as the Bears threw a wrench into Sequoia’s division title hopes while at the same time keeping M-A’s CCS hopes alive.
Diego Sotto, Pacific Bay Christian boys’ basketball. The Eagles won a thriller 61- 59 in overtime over Nueva School to stay unbeaten in PSAL North Division play, led by a season-high 22 points from Sotto. The senior guard entered the night coming off superb passing performances earlier in the week, twice notching seven assists in wins over SF Christian and Summit Prep. In the OT battle against Nueva, though, he lit it up from downtown, going 4 of 7 from 3-point land.
Kylie Gutierrez, Pacific Bay Christian girls’ basketball. The senior guard entered the week never having eclipsed the 20-point scoring plateau in her four-year varsity career. She remedied that by doing so on back-to-back nights. Gutierrez led Pacific Bay to a 59-23 win last Thursday over Summit Prep, falling just shy of a triple-double by totaling a career-high 23 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds. The following night, in a 46-44 loss to Nueva, Gutierrez racked up 22 points.
Alex Salise, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ basketball. Salise poured in 20 points in NDB’s 44-22 win over Eastside College Prep, helping snap an five-game WBAL Foothill Division losing streak.
Shawn Cotton Jr., Hillsdale boys’ basketball. Cotton has been a scoring machine this season, averaging 20.2 points per game. And as second-place Hillsdale (tied for second with Sequoia) clinched one of the PAL South’s three automatic CCS bids last Friday with a 50-44 win at San Mateo, Cotton did his usual damage, going for 26 points and four steals.
Caitlin Dulsky, Sequoia girls’ basketball. With the Ravens, currently tied for third place in the PAL South, in contention for one of the league’s three automatic bids to the CCS playoffs, Dulsky led Sequoia to two big wins last week. In a 59-31 win over Burlingame, the junior totaled 21 points. Then in Friday’s 49-26 win over Menlo-Atherton, knocking M-A out of a first-place tie with Aragon, Dulsky knocked down two 3s and went for a game-high 13 points.
