Will Moffitt, Half Moon Bay football. Led by their sophomore quarterback, the Cougars prowled past Sequoia 42-13 Friday to clinch no worse than a share of the PAL Ocean Division championship. Moffitt racked up 224 total yards in the rout, doing a majority of the damage on the ground with 11 rushes for 122 yards. He also was 7-of-13 passing for 102 yards and three touchdowns, all three receptions hauled in by Nohea Sharp. Undefeated Half Moon Bay can wrap up the league title outright this Friday at home against Carlmont.
Emmy Sharp, Burlingame volleyball. The Lady Panthers retained control of their pivotal third-place standing in the PAL Bay Division, with the three top finishers earning automatic bids to the CCS playoffs. Sharp put on a show last Thursday in Burlingame’s five-set win over Hillsdale, including a dramatic 15-13 score in the fifth set. The senior outside hitter went for a double-double, including a career-high 24 kills along with 14 digs.
Michael Vendel, San Mateo football. The senior safety had two of the Bearcats' three, fourth-quarter interceptions during his team's 21-10 win over Menlo School. His first pick set up an insurance score for San Mateo, while his second, an acrobatic catch over the top of the Menlo receiver at the goal line, sealed the victory.
Tara Ahsan and Jessica Martin, Sequoia girls’ tennis. The Ravens wrapped up the PAL Ocean Division championship outright last Tuesday, earning a sweep over Mills while second-place Terra Nova lost 4-3 to El Camino to fall to four games back with three to go on the league slate. Ahsan and Martin earned a comeback victory at No. 1 doubles 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4. Then Sequoia kept its perfect league mark intact two days later with a 5-2 win against Capuchino, including a sweep of all three doubles matches, paced by Ahsan and Martin’s 6-3, 6-2 win.
Nate Iskander, Hillsdale football. The senior running back continues to run roughshod over the competition. In a 56-41 win over Carlmont, Iskander ran for a career-high 265 yards on 26 carries, the fourth time he's gone over the 200-yard mark for the season. In addition to throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marc Baldwin, he also rushed for five scores for the second game in a row, scoring on runs of 16, 14, 1, 61 and 11 yards. Iskander has now rushed to 1,320 yards and has scored 20 touchdowns on the season.
Annalee Wolfe, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ water polo. The Tigers goaltender put together a pair of strong performances as NDB split a pair of games last week. She opened with a 14-save performance in an 8-5 win over Carlmont and finished the week with nine stops in a 14-5 loss to PAL Bay Division champ Castilleja.
Wes Brown, Carlmont football. The 6-4 senior wide receiver had the best game of his career during the Scots' 56-41 loss to Hillsdale. Brown caught seven passes for 140 yards and hauled in three touchdown passes from quarterback Tim Netane of 20, 38 and 18 yards.
Greg Hilderbrand, Menlo School boys’ water polo. The sophomore continued his strong play to end the regular season. He netted a hat trick in the Knights' 19-1 win over Serra and followed that with a team-high five goals in a 17-13 win over Coronado-San Diego, the alma mater of Menlo head coach Jack Bowen.
Natalie Grover and Emma Spindt, Menlo-Atherton girls’ volleyball. The Bears clinched the PAL Bay Division championship outright with a sweep of Terra Nova last Thursday during which Grover buzzed seven service aces. But the groundwork was set two days prior with a four-set victory at Aragon. In the gutsy win over second-place Aragon, M-A got double-double performances from each Grover and Spindt. Grover scored 19 kills and matched her career-high with 18 digs. Spindt recorded a career-high 21 kills and added 14 digs.
Nathalie Benrey, Menlo-Atherton girls’ golf. The sophomore captured the individual PAL girls’ golf championship last Tuesday at Poplar Creek, outshooting two-time reigning champion Viveka Kurup of Carlmont by 1 stroke. Benrey held par on a dramatic showdown at the 18th hole, including a clutch chip shot from a steep incline on the lip of the green to set up the game-winning putt and finish with a 2-under 38.
