Isaiah Minor, Woodside boys’ basketball. The sophomore shooting guard, who oozes with talent, showed off some of his game in a 70-55 win over San Jose. He scored a game-high 18 points, which included a pair of rim-rattling dunks.
Abby Kennedy, Half Moon Bay girls’ basketball. The red-hot Lady Cougars ran their current winning streak to six games after sweeping through the Liberty High School Tournament in Brentwood. Kennedy opened the tourney with a double-double against Eureka with 23 points and 10 rebounds and went on to earn tournament MVP honors. Half Moon Bay ultimately took down Arcata in the championship game with a 54-51 victory. Freshmen Allie Dioli and Ally Co were also named to the all-tournament team.
Charles Matthews, Serra boys’ wrestling. It was another big week for the senior, who topped the podium in the 132-pound division Saturday at the Cupertino Bianchini Wrestling Tournament. Coming off three straight second-place finishes in his first three tournaments of the season, Matthews powered through three matches in Cupertino, finishing with an 8-4 decision over De La Salle’s Conor Sweeney in the title match.
Khalil Smith, Pacific Bay Christian boys’ basketball. With Pacific Bay running its overall record to 10-0, Smith has been at the forefront of the team’s outstanding defense. The senior totaled four steals in the Eagles’ 10th straight win, 55-41 over Harker, and now ranks ninth in the CCS, among teams that report statistics to MaxPreps.com, with 2.9 steals per game.
Ava Uhrich, Burlingame girls’ basketball. The freshman posted a double-double in a 50-31 win over Mercy-Burlingame. Uhrich finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Panthers’ final tuneup before PAL play opens this week.
Kyle Botelho, Burlingame boys’ wrestling. The senior blazed his way to first place at 138s in the Cupertino Bianchini Wrestling Tournament, recording two pins in the preliminaries before scoring a tech fall in the finals over Monterey Trail’s Kent Huyunh. Botelho is now a perfect 13-0 on the season and was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament.
Lou Martineau, Burlingame boys’ basketball. On a team that starts five sophomores, Martineau might be the best of the bunch. He filled the stat sheet in a 70-35 win over Marshall-SF, finishing with 14 points including four 3-pointers. He also dished out 4 assists, grabbed 3 rebounds and came up with a steal.
Justin Anderson, Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball. One of the best ball hawks in the PAL, Anderson added to his steals total last week in M-A’s notable back-to-back wins over Menlo School and Palo Alto. In last Friday’s 57-54 win over Menlo, the Bears trailed most of the way until Nick Tripaldi hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 to go. Anderson followed that with two takeaways on consecutive possessions, scoring on both, while totaling 12 points and eight steals. In Saturday’s 61-40 victory at Palo Alto, Anderson added four more steals while M-A spread the scoring evenly with Spencer Lin totaling 13 points, Tripaldi and Skyler Thomas totaling 10 apiece, JD Carson scoring 9 and Anderson netting 8.
Justin Milch, Terra Nova boys’ basketball. The junior shooting guard did his part, scoring 26 points in a 65-53 loss to Balboa-SF before going for 21 in a 73-47 loss to Hillsdale. It is the 10th time this season he has gone over the 20-point mark. He is averaging 22.1 points per game.
Erica Mendiola, Carlmont girls’ basketball. With the Lady Scots in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, Mendiola is really hitting stride. The third-year varsity senior is new to the starting lineup this year. Of course, Carlmont’s entire starting five is new, with all five starters from a year ago graduating in 2019. But, the talented combo guard totaled 37 points through two wins last week, including Carlmont’s 46-32 victory over Notre Dame-San Jose in which she went 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and added four 3-pointers to net a game-high 24 points.
