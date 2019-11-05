Tristan Hofmann, Half Moon Bay football. The junior running back/linebacker rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries during the Cougars’ 56-7 win over Carlmont.
Taylor Clark, Burlingame football. The senior linebacker finished with a career-high 12 tackles to help the Panthers to a 21-14 upset of Sacred Heart Prep.
Annika Lin, Carlmont girls’ tennis. The four-year varsity No. 1 singles player qualified for the CCS team tournament for the fourth year in a row. Lin closed the regular season with a 6-3, 6-1 over Half Moon Bay and then won both her PAL team tournament matches – 6-0, 6-0 over Sequoia and 6-3, 6-2 over Burlingame. She will be the No. 2 seed in the PAL individual tournament this week.
Jack Vort and Emily Facey, Sacred Heart Prep water polo. Both the girls’ and boys’ water polo teams earned West Catholic Athletic League tournament titles Saturday, each led by hat tricks from their top scorers. Facey, a junior, recorded three goals in the girls’ team’s 12-5 victory over St. Francis. Vort, a sophomore, followed with three goals in a spirited 9-8 win for the boys’ team over rival Menlo.
Natalie Grover, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. Traveling to Palo Alto for the first round of the CCS Open Division volleyball playoffs Saturday, No. 6 seeded Menlo-Atherton scored a five-set upset to eliminate the No. 3 Lady Vikings. The Bears recorded just a .113 hitting percentage while totaling just 35 team kills throughout. Grover accounted for just four kills but found other ways to tally points, racking up three blocks and a team-high six service aces.
Marco Martin, San Mateo football. The junior running back/defensive back broke up a pass in the end zone, intercepted a pass and then iced San Mateo’s 20-10 win over Hilsdale with a 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Yvonne Brien Miller, Sequoia girls’ cross-country. After taking third place in each of the first two PAL meets this season, Miller broke through for a gold-medal finish at PAL No. 3 last Tuesday at the Crystal Springs Cross-Country Course. The junior topped the field with a time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds, outlasting Woodside senior Sarah Perry (18:35, second place) and defending champ from PAL meets No. 1 and 2, Half Moon Bay senior Claire Yerby (18:40, third place).
Jalen Camp, Terra Nova football. The senior running back rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries as the Tigers knocked off the King’s Academy, 35-16. Terra Nova rushed for 203 yards as a team.
Woodside running backs, Woodside football. Five different runners scored a touchdown and nine carried the ball as the Wildcats rushed for a season-high 277 yards on 22 carries in a 54-0 win over South City. Josh Peterson, who led the way with 97 yards rushing on just six carries, scored once. Joining him on the scoreboard were: Tommy Ashworth, Oliver Franco, Morrise Law and Brendan Smith.
Lena McDonough and Elena Campbell, Woodside volleyball. What a comeback for the Wildcats in the opening match of the CCS Division II playoffs, rallying from a 2-set deficit to knock off Westmont 19-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14, 18-16. McDonough was lethal off the right side as the senior opposite obliterated her career-high with 23 kills; her previous best was 12, which she scored last season. Campbell also enjoyed a career-best by recording at least 20 kills and 20 digs in the same match for the first time in her four varsity seasons, as the senior outside hitter went for 20 kills and 22 digs.
