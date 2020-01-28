Hannah Hendrickson, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The junior enjoyed the best San Mateo County showing at the Lady Baler Bash at San Benito High in Hollister. Hendrickson took second place in 173s, posting a 3-1 record in the tournament.
Other county highlights include: M-A senior Aleja Broussard took third place in 114s; M-A sophomore Alexia Bensoussan took third in 124s; Half Moon Bay junior Socorro Aguilar took third in 192s; Terra Nova’s Elis Carvalho took fourth in 119s; Half Moon Bay junior Jacqueline Miguel-Dolores took fourth in 153s; Half Moon Bay senior Eilsa Mendez took fourth in 163s; and El Camino’s Micaela Mullan took fourth in 238s.
Trevor Wargo, Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball. The senior guard buried nine 3-pointers in a pair of blowout wins for the Bears last week. He opened by raining in seven 3s for 21 points in a 78-36 win over Aragon and added two more in a 79-31 win over Woodside.
Thaily Anderberg and Dwight Bumgarner, Pacific Bay Christian basketball. Oh, what a night it was Saturday night for Pacific Bay Christian’s basketball teams. Both Eagles squads were playing for outright possession of first place in the Private School Athletic League North Division standings, each taking on their respective Summit Shasta rivals. Anderberg and Bumgarner each proved integral in the post to leading the two teams to victories.
Anderberg, a 5-9 freshman, recorded her second career double-double in Pacific Bay’s 43-38 victory. While sophomore guard Amanda Diaz hit five 3s to score a game-high 16 points, Anderberg dominated the post with a career-high 15 rebounds while adding 10 points.
The Gentleman Eagles followed that game with a fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring Summit Shasta 18-8 over the final eight minutes to notch a 61-55 victory. Much like the girls’ game, Pacific Bay’s best scoring came from the guard position, as senior Diego Sotto netted 20 points. But the senior big man Bumgarner wasn’t far behind, totaling 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Nicholas Alimorong, South City boys’ basketball. The Warriors have seen their struggles this year, and Friday night’s 64-52 defeat at the hands of Jefferson was no different, marking their fifth loss in six PAL North Division games. At least Alimorong provided a silver lining, though, accounting for majority of South City’s scoring with a career-high 35 points. The total was 10 points shy of South City’s all-time, single-game scoring record of 45 points, shared by Bobby Patch (2006) and Amir Boddie (2016).
Gaelen Clayton, Nueva School girls’ soccer. The junior scored her second hat trick of the year last Friday in Nueva’s 5-1 win over Design Tech, giving her four goals on the week. The previous day, she scored one in a 5-0 victory over Cindy Avitia. Clayton now has a team-best 12 goals on the season while first-place Nueva remains the only PSAL North Division team to remain undefeated.
Caspian Grabowski, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. The PAL enjoyed quite a showing Saturday at the 56th Overfelt Classic in San Jose. This was especially true of the heavyweight division, where Grabowski reigned supreme. The senior took down Fremont’s TJ Takafua in the championship match by a 5-3 decision. Also in the heavyweight division, Burlingame’s Xavier Bruening took third place and San Mateo’s Soane Kolokihakaufisi took fifth.
Other county highlights include: Burlingame senior Kyle Botelho took first place in 138s; El Camino’s Brenden Meneses took second place in 113s; Menlo-Atherton’s Misiteni Eke took second place in 220s; Burlingame’s Cian Hennebry took fourth in 120s; and Serra’s Enzo Cappabianca took fourth in 145s.
Antonio Abeyta, Serra boys’ basketball. The senior guard did everything he could during the Padres’ 46-45 loss to Mitty, scoring a game-high 18 points and grabbing 6 rebounds. His last-second baseline floater came up short.
Patrik Dufault, Carlmont boys’ soccer. The senior had a big week as the Scots moved to the top of the PAL Bay Division table. He scored once in a 2-2 tie with Sequoia, but erupted for a hat trick and an assist in a 6-0 win over Hillsdale.
Makenna Conneely, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ soccer. The sophomore midfielder scored twice and assisted on a third goal during the Tigers’ 3-1 win over Mercy-Burlingame to keep them undefeated in the WBAL Foothill Division standings.
Aden Nolet, San Mateo boys’ basketball. The 6-4 junior forward was key in the Bearcats’ second straight PAL South win. He opened the week with a 14-point performance in a 57-47 win over Woodside. He capped his week by connecting on 10 field goals, including three 3-pointers, to finish with 23 points as the Bearcats upset rival Burlingame, 65-60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.