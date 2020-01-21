Will Demirkol, Menlo-Atherton boys’ soccer. The PAL Bay Division is shaping up to be quite a race this season. Menlo-Atherton (9 points) is tied for third place with South City, behind first-place Carlmont and Burlingame (12 points each). But M-A enjoyed the hottest stretch last week by winning its fourth straight overall match, a streak that includes a 4-2 win at Aragon. Demirkol was in on all four Bears goals, scoring a hat trick while adding an assist on a goal by Dylan Penagos.
Abby Co and Mykola Ediger, Half Moon Bay basketball. Both Half Moon Bay teams are ruling their respective leagues. The Cougar boys are 5-0 in PAL North Division play after handing each Westmoor and Jefferson, tied for second place, their first league losses on back-to-back days. Ediger went for game-highs in both, scoring 22 points last Thursday in a 59-45 win over Westmoor then following with 19 points in a 54-43 win over Jefferson. The Lady Cougars are also 5-0 in league play after defeating second-place Westmoor 68-47 last week, backed by a 23-point spree including five 3-pointers.
Elisa Mendez, Half Moon Bay girls’ wrestling. The Cougars emerged to take third place at the Mid California Classic Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Gilroy. Mendez scored a starring role by taking first place in the 160-pound division. As the No. 1 seed, Mendez earned pins over each of the other three placers in the round-robin tournament. Other HMB placers were Jacqueline Miguel (150s), Joceline Andrade (170s) and Socorro Aguilar (189) each took second place, while Nataly Gijon (235s) took third. Om the boys’ tournament, HMB’s Caspian Grabowski took seventh place in 285s.
Nina Konidaris, Capuchino girls’ soccer. The senior striker helped lead the Mustangs to a 2-0 week and first place in the Ocean Division standings. In a showdown with South City, Konidaris notched a pair of assists in a 2-0 win over the Warriors. She opened the week with a goal in a 3-0 victory over Half Moon Bay.
Charles Matthews, Serra boys’ wrestling. The senior reached the podium with a sixth-place finish at the Mid California Classic Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Gilroy. Matthews won his first three matches of the day, including a thrilling 12-11 decision over Watsonville’s Joaquin Mosquera to reach the quarterfinals. Burlingame senior Kyle Botelho also took sixth place in 138s.
Rachel Vargas, El Camino girls’ soccer. Vargas helped the Lady Colts to a pair of Lake Division wins last week. She scored twice and assisted on a third in a 5-0 win over Westmoor. In a 6-0 win over Oceana, she netted a hat trick to close the week.
Kamille Cayas, Summit Shasta girls’ basketball. Summit Shasta is tied atop the Private School Athletic League North Division — at 4-0, it’s the best league start in the brief history of the charter school in Daly City — and Cayas has been the driving force. The freshman went for a career-high 22 points in last Thursday’s 68-32 win over Nueva School then scored 17 the next day in a 63-26 win over Summit Prep. The Black Bears are now tied for first place with Pacific Bay Chrisitan in the PSAL North, with the two squaring off in a key league matchup this Friday.
Luis Mora, San Mateo boys’ soccer. The Bearcats kept pace in the PAL Ocean Division race thanks to a strong week from Mora, who had three goals and two assists as San Mateo went 2-1 for the week. He opened with an assist in a 3-1 loss to Westmoor, added a pair of goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over El Camino and capped the week with a goal in a 2-0 win over Woodside.
Alex Salise, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ basketball. The South City transfer helped the Tigers to their first win in WBAL Foothill Division play with a 17-point performance in a 48-36 win over Eastside College Prep.
Rachael Mull, Woodside girls’ soccer. The Wildcats are ruling the PAL Bay Division as the only unbeaten team in league. They won their fifth straight match last Thursday with a 3-0 win over third-place Menlo-Atherton, with the sophomore Hull scoring one goal and one assist. Earlier in the week, Woodside celebrated a 3-2 win over Aragon, bouncing back from a 2-1 halftime deficit with Hull scoring the equalizer on an assist from Giselle Gutierrez before the Wildcats won it on a penalty kick from Natalie Navarro.
Calvin Mader-Clark, Hillsdale boys’ basketball. The sophomore wing scored 21 points in the Knights’ 58-48 win over Carlmont. With Friday’s 55-37 win over San Mateo, the Knights have won three straight in PAL South Division play.
Anna Smith, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. The senior topped the podium in the 131-pound division at the Mid California Classic Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Gilroy. Smith was one of three M-A girls to place as Alegjha Broussard took second in 116s and Ashlye Gutierrez took fourth in 235s. The M-A girls took sixth place in the 23-team field. In the boys’ tournament, M-A’s Misiteni Eke reached the podium by placing seventh in 220s.
