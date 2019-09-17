Daylin McLemore, Serra football. The Padres finished powering through their non-league schedule to improve to 3-0 with a 56-28 victory over St. Mary’s-Stockton. Serra recorded 536 yards of total offense with McLemore accounting for 331 of them. The senior quarterback was 15-of-20 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns — with some help from senior receiver Terence Loville, who took a bubble screen behind the line of scrimmage for 94-yard touchdown reception — with McLemore also busting a 61-yard scoring run en route to totaling three carries for 77 yards.
Annika Lin, Carlmont girls’ tennis. The four-year varsity player and one of the top players in the PAL, began Bay Division play of her senior year with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Aragon. The Scots’ No. 1 singles player appears to have added to her game coming into this year, adding more slicing returns and charging the net. She has also become a more vocal leader for the Scots this season.
Parker Crouse and Dylan Loftus, Hillsdale football. The receiver-quarterback combo both made plays when needed the most as the Knights escaped Mills, 27-20, Friday night. Facing second down at the Hillsdale 28 with 13 seconds left, Loftus took the snap, dropped back and fired a strike down the right sideline. Crouse, with a step on the defender, caught the ball in stride and raced into the end zone for a 72-yard score with 2.9 seconds left to play.
Tevita Ofilia Fifita, Mills football. The running back’s performance kept the Vikings in the game before falling 27-20 to Hillsdale. The junior accounted for 260 yards of total offense. He rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also added 96 yards receiving on three catches, including a 59-yard screen pass for a score.
Delaney Walsh, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. Over 13 sets of volleyball, Walsh posted a career week with 81 digs through three matches. The senior libero didn’t get to enjoy her career-high 42 digs all too much, with them coming in a five-set loss to Aragon to open the week. But she followed with a 28-dig performance against St. Francis in the Tigers’ five-set victory to end the Lancers’ 19-match win streak to start the season.
Tristan Hofmann, Half Moon Bay football. The Cougars were dropped to the PAL Ocean Division this season, but they made a case to the contrary last Friday by stunning last year’s Bay Division runner-up Sacred Heart Prep with a 40-0 victory. Hofmann rattled off four rushing touchdowns, carrying 22 times for 106 yards, and that was just the half of it. From his middle linebacker spot on defense, the junior recorded a game-high seven tackles, including one sack.
Megan Norris, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. The junior goalkeeper was a force as the Gators rallied for a 10-6 win over Campolindo. While Campo outshot SHP 24-18, including seven power plays, Norris produced 10 saves, one shy of her season high of 11, totaled Saturday, Sept. 7 in an 8-5 win over St. Francis-Mountain View.
Dane Fifita and the Carlmont offense, Carlmont football. The Scots put it all together in the demolition of Independence, 69-19. Making his varsity debut, the sophomore Fifita ran roughshod over the 76ers, finishing with 269 yards rushing on 15 carries — scoring on runs of 89 and 42 yards. Fifita’s effort was part of a Scots’ offensive assault that racked up 600 yards of offense. Senior running back Jonaven Kuhn had another big game, rushing for 143 yards on just 7 carries and scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving. Quarterback Timothy Netane threw for five scores.
Chloe Johnson and Eleanor Campbell, Sequoia girls’ water polo. The duo scored four goals each as the Ravens topped Mills 16-9 in the PAL Ocean Division opener. It was enough to give Sequoia head coach Hailey Amato her first-ever coaching win.
Jules Tan, Carlmont volleyball. The Lady Scots won their PAL Bay Division opener in a five-set comeback at Hillsdale, with Tan emerging as a force in the turnaround. After Carlmont dropped the first set, the junior setter enjoyed a stellar second set with three kills, a block and an ace. Overall, she finished with four kills, two blocks, and navigated an offense — that saw senior Alisha Mitha total 15 kills and senior Maya McClellan score 10 — recording a season-high 42 assists.
