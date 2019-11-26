Terence Loville, Serra football. The two-way standout may have had a rough day on offense — three catches for 22 yards and two drops — but he was pivotal in affecting a 21-point swing in the Padres’ 27-14 win over Wilcox in the CCS Division I semifinals.
He had a big punt return late in the third quarter to set up a Hassan Mahasin touchdown four plays later, giving Serra a 20-7 lead.
Then in the fourth quarter, he produced a defensive score from the cornerback position. While sophomore Malakai Hoeft picked up a loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown, it was Loville who caused the fumble by reading a backward bubble pass, running between the quarterback and running back to deflect the ball away.
On Wilcox’s next possession, Loville prevented a touchdown on defense when sophomore Pace Nelson broke loose from the Wilcox 31 for a 61-yard run, with only the foot speed of Loville able to chase him down at the Serra 7. The Padres followed with a clutch defensive stand, including a stop on third-and-goal from a 1 by junior linebacker Finn Williams, and a stop on fourth-and-goal with inches to go by junior defensive tackle Sioeli Helu.
Addie Alhstrom, Menlo School tennis. For the second time in a week, Alhstrom dug deep to gain the match-winning point to give the Knights both the CCS and Nor Cal team titles. In the Nor Cal championship match Saturday, Ahlstrom rallied from down a set and down 3-0 in the third to win a third-set tiebreak to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) over St. Francis’ Alisha Chulani in a match that last nearly four hours. The previous week, Ahlstrom downed Chulani in straight sets to clinch the CCS title.
Nate Iskander and Kasimili Tongamoa, Hillsdale football. The offensive and defensive leaders for the Knights, the pair did all they could during a 14-13 overtime loss to Milpitas in the CCS Division IV playoffs. Iskander — behind the line of Tyler Loftus, Drew Aspillera, Gio Braccini, Jackson Wood, and Tane Fehoko — rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, setting a new school record for single-season rushing. His 2,130 yards eclipses the mark set by Cameron Taylor in 2015 of 2,113.
Tongamoa led a defensive unit that held Milpitas to just 51 yards rushing, the third straight game the Knights held an opponent under 100 yards on the ground.
Jalen Camp, Terra Nova football. The senior running back carried the ball 34 times, racking up 218 yards and scoring both touchdowns as the Tigers advanced to the CCS Division III championship game with a 14-7 win over Burlingame.
Lucas Meredith, Burlingame football. Both teams combined for 535 yards of total offense in Terra Nova’s 14-7 win over Burlingame in the CCS Division III semifinals Friday in Pacifica. Meredith and Terra Nova running back Jalen Camp combined to rush for 391 of those yards. Meredith totaled 16 carries for 173 yards and Burlingame’s only touchdown, giving the junior 1,616 rushing yards on the season, ranking him fifth among CCS running backs, according to MaxPreps.com.
Alexandra Szczerba, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. Also known as “Ola,” the junior scored both her team's goals in a 10-2 loss to Acalanes in the Nor Cal Division I championship match Saturday. The previous Saturday, she scored twice and added four assists as the Gators captured their first CCS Open Division title, a 17-7 decision over Leland.
Elena Radeff, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. Radeff tried to put the Gators on her shoulders in the CIF Northern California Division III regional championship match. SHP ultimately fell to Lowell in five sets, but Radeff recorded a double-double with 21 kills and 15 digs. Lowell went on to win its first state championship in program history Saturday with a four-set win at Santiago Canyon College over South Pasadena.
Noah Short, King’s Academy football. TKA won in dramatic fashion 31-30 over Aptos in the CCS Division III semifinals. Short was all over the field, impacting the outcome in all three elements of the game. The junior racked up 246 all-purpose yards, with 89 rushing, 70 receiving, 38 on kick returns, 29 on punt returns, and 20 on an interception return at the end of the third quarter. The linebacker also recorded 11 tackles, ranking second on the team next to 14 tackles by senior linebacker Zach Lewman.
Jessica Fu and Christina Wu, Aragon girls’ tennis. The doubles tandem won their opening match at the CCS team championships last Tuesday, becoming the first Aragon players to reach the CCS quarterfinals in 13 years. The last Dons tennis player to do so was on the boys’ side, when Steve Benvenuto won back-to-back CCS tennis titles in 2005 and ’06.
Bella Shermis, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. M-A’s season ended in the CIF Northern California Division I regional championship with a four-set loss at Campolindo-Moraga, but Shermis finished her varsity career with a big performance. The senior libero totaled 24 digs, marking a new career high, topping her previous mark of 23, which she recorded on two different occasions.
