Emmy Sharp, Burlingame volleyball. The Lady Panthers scored their biggest win of the season, taking down first-place Menlo-Atherton last Tuesday in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 sweep. Sharp was true to her name, showing up with a clutch double-double, her fourth of the year. The senior outside hitter totaled 16 kills and 11 digs in the upset of the Bears — who suffered their first loss in PAL Bay Division play since Sept. 18, 2018 — including a new career-high for Sharp with 5.3 kills per set.
Peter Martin, Aragon boys’ water polo. Martin netted a hat trick in leading the Dons to a crucial come-from-behind 6-5 win over Sequoia to maintain first place in the PAL Ocean Division standings. Down by two goals in the fourth quarter, Martin tied the match on shot from the perimeter and scored the game-winner on a penalty shot with 2:39 to play.
Abby Miller, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. The Tigers enjoyed their most productive week of the season, posting a 7-0 record, including five straight wins at the Padre Invitational in Carmel to capture the tournament title. Miller enjoyed quite a run, totaling 79 kills over those seven matches. She started the week with a double-double, recording 12 kills and 11 digs against Mercy-San Jose. She then finished off the week with a match-high 15 kills in NDB’s three-set win over Carondelet in the Padre Invitational championship match.
Josh Peterson, Woodside football. The Wildcats leading rusher, Peterson ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries during Woodside's 36-16 win over El Camino. The senior’s longest run came on a 61-yard burst and he averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
Greg Hilderbrand, Menlo School boys’ water polo. The sophomore erupted for nine goals in the Knights’ 14-6 win over Mitty.
Noah Short, King’s Academy football. One week following TKA running back Jarden Frazier being named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week, Short stole the show in the Knights’ 27-20 win over Burlingame. That wasn’t easy to do seeing as Burlingame junior running back Lucas Meredith carried 32 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Short, however, was a wrecking ball in all facets of the game. Out of the backfield, he racked up 175 total yards and two touchdowns (12 carries for 115 rushing, three receptions for 60 receiving). The linebacker was just as good on defense, sharing the game-high of 18 total tackles with senior linebacker Zach Lewman — new career highs for both — while Short also nabbed an interception.
And for those of you scoring at home, Frazier followed his 203-yard, five-touchdown performance against Cochrane High School two weeks ago with 157 all-purpose yards, including a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Joanne Yuh, Menlo-Atherton girls’ golf. The Bears wrapped up the PAL Bay Division girls’ golf championship outright in dramatic fashion, topping Carlmont 232-233 at Poplar Creek Golf Course. Each of M-A’s top three were on point, with No. 1 Nathalie Benrey shooting 41, Yuh at No. 2 shooting 42 and No. 3 Katie Spivakovsky shooting 43. It was Yuh who had one of the biggest shots late, though, in the 1-point victory as the senior birdied on the par-4 8th hole.
JD Carson, Menlo-Atherton football. With junior quarterback Raymond Price III being activated two weeks ago following a four-game sit-out period after his transfer from neighboring Sacred Heart Prep, he completed his first passes of the year in Friday’s 47-23 win over Terra Nova. Going 4-of-6 passing for 158 yards, the big connect was with Carson. While Troy Frankilin, M-A’s dynamic junior playmaker totaled four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, Carson posted the game-high 114 yards receiving on two receptions, including an 83-yard scoring strike from Price.
Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. The sophomore hitter combined for 30 kills as the Knights went 1-1 in Bay Division play. She had 10 in a four-set loss to Carlmont, but came back with a 20-kill performance in a four-set victory over Terra Nova. She was also credited with 19 digs and had only one serve-receive error in 20 attempts against the Tigers.
Wilser Vasquez, Crystal Springs boys’ cross-country. Vasquez set a personal-record while posting the winning time at the West Bay Athletic League first league meet of the season at the Crystal Springs Course in Belmont. Vasquez ran a 15:56.8 to break the 16-minute barrier for the first time in his career.
Daylin McLemore, Serra football. The senior quarterback accounted for 245 yards of offense during the Padres’ 35-29, come-from-behind win over Mitty. McLemore completed 18 of 21 passes for 204 yards and hooked up with Terrence Loville on a circus-catch touchdown. He also added 41 yard rushing on 13 carries.
