Abby Miller, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. The Tigers scored a critical win against Sacred Heart Prep in a battle for outright possession of first place in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division. Both teams entered play unbeaten in league, but the Tigers — who haven’t dropped a set in league play since Sept. 19 — rode Miller’s big arm to a sweep. The junior outside hitter scored 15 kills while swinging at a .375 clip and added a double-double with 12 digs.
Nathan Iskander, Hillsdale football. For a kid nicknamed “Rabbit,” Iskander sure is emerging as quite a workhorse for the Fighting Knights. The senior running back went for a career-high 261 rushing yards on 25 carries in Hillsdale’s 21-7 win over Menlo School to open PAL Ocean Division play. Through five games, Iskander has now registered 94 carries for 815 yards.
Sarah Perry and Elise Arana, Woodside girls’ cross-country. The tandem of Wildcats finished two-three in the large school varsity race at the Artichoke Invitational Saturday morning at Half Moon Bay. Perry, a senior, took second place with a time of 14 minutes, 28 seconds, standing as the third best girls’ time of the day. Arana, a sophomore, took third in the race and seventh overall with a time of 14:42. Placing just behind Arana’s overall time was HMB senior Kendall Mansukhani with a time of 14:46, placing fifth in the small school varsity race and eighth overall.
Kristen Huddleston, Summit Shasta volleyball. The Black Bears stayed undefeated in Private School Athletic League Bay Division play with a five-set win over University Prep-San Jose. Summit has posted a 3-0 record in five-set marathons this season, and Huddleston has loomed large in all three. This time around, the sophomore scored a team-high 14 kills while swinging at a .423 clip.
Troy Franklin, Menlo-Atherton football. The junior wide receiver had a big hand in the Bears’ snapping a three-game losing streak with a 46-13 win over Arroyo Grande. Franklin caught six passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns.
Nathalie Benrey, Menlo-Atherton girls’ golf. The Lady Bears improved to 9-0 to stay in command atop the PAL Bay Division standings, cruising to a 229-309 victory over Aragon at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Benrey, a sophomore, shot a 41 to earn medalist honors, though M-A head coach Mark Baker said she’s done better, and tends to respond to pressure situations by playing even more sharply. This was the case Sept. 17 in M-A’s thrilling 235-237 win over second-place Carlmont when Benrey shot a season-best 39. That performance looms large as M-A again faces Carlmont Wednesday with a shot at clinching the Bay Division regular-season championship.
Mariah Grover, Menlo-Atherton girls’ volleyball. The senior setter helped guide the Bears to a pair of PAL Bay Division wins to help M-A stay in first place. In a harder-than-expected, five-set win over Terra Nova, Grover pumped out 48 assists. She capped the week with an 18-assist effort in a three-set sweep of San Mateo.
Teddy Purcell, Sacred Heart Prep football. The junior quarterback played a big role in the Gators’ 42-10 win over Terra Nova in the PAL Bay Division opener. Purcell completed 8 of 11 passes for 194 yards and touchdowns of 4, 67 and 11 yards.
Amanda Velasco, El Camino volleyball. The senior outside hitter had a big game against Capuchino in a showdown for first place in the PAL Ocean Division. Velasco recorded a match-high 17 kills and was also a force on defense, finishing with 33 digs. After a win over rival South City, the Colts find themselves at 7-0 and a two-game lead atop the Ocean Division standings.
Noah Housenbold, Menlo School boys’ water polo. The senior continues to be an offensive force the Knights this season, combining to score 18 goals in four games last week. He opened the week with seven goals in a 15-8 WCAL win over St. Francis. The Knights then traveled south for the S&R Tournament in Orange County — one of the toughest tournaments in the nation — where he scored 11 goals in three games.
