Sam Higaki, Aragon boys’ golf. In a pair of Dons victories, Higaki shot a combined 1-under at two of the more difficult courses in the PAL rotation. He opened the week with an even-par 36 at Peninsula Golf & Country Club as the Dons combined to shoot 190 as a team, one of the best showings in program history. Igaki ended the week by shooting a 1-under 35 to lead Aragon to a 202-237 win over Carlmont at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Avery Motroni, Capuchino softball. Riding a five-game hitting streak to start her freshman year, Motroni added an auspicious stat to her softball card in Cap’s 9-6 win over Wilcox. She drilled a solo home run to straightaway center field, the first of her varsity career. Through three wins on the week, Motroni went 5 for 10, and tabbed at least one RBI in each game.
Aidan Dimick, Carlmont boys’ track. The CCS Division I cross country champion and the Daily Journal Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, Dimick is already making his mark on the track circuit as he capturted the 3,200 title at the K-Bell Track and Field Classic. His time of 9:33.30 was not only a personal record, but the fastest time in the CCS so far this season.
Ethan and Elise Hsu, Carlmont badminton. The Hsu siblings put together dominant performances in a win over Burlingame, as they combined to lose just four points in winning their boys’ and girls’ No. 1 singles matches. Ethan Hsu posted a 21-1, 21-2 win, while Elise Hsu was even better, posting a 21-1, 21-0 victory.
Sam Kretsch, Serra baseball. The sophomore right-hander turned in a gem under the lights of Washington Park in the Padres’ annual non-league matchup with Burlingame. Serra won it 5-1, backed by Kretsch’s complete-game effort, as he allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight, including a swinging strikeout to end the game in style.
Julia Soderbery, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ track. A junior distance runner, Soderbery captured the Open 1,500 race at the Fighting Knights Relays at Hillsdale Saturday. Not normally contested at the high school level in California, Soderbery’s winning time of 4:45.78 translates to a 1,600 time of 5:05, which would be among the best in the Central Coast Section so far this season.
Ben Banatao, Menlo boys’ lacrosse. The senior was a picture of consistency. Banatao made 4 of 5 shots in Menlo’s 14-9 win over Serra, and finished with six goals as the Knights fell to powerhouse De La Salle.
Max Sloat, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ lacrosse. Sloat also notched a six-goal performance, fronting the Gators’ 14-12 win over Redwood.
Aidan Sakai, Hillsdale baseball. The junior had a big game in the Knights’ 16-10 win over Terra Nova. Sakai went 4 for 4 with a single, triple and home run, driving in four runs and scoring three times.
Abby Goetz, Sequoia girls’ track and field. A budding pole-vaulting star, Goetz, a sophomore, won the PAL pole vaulting title last spring and is back at to chase the school record of 11 feet, 6 inches. She appears on her way as she captured the K-Bell pole vault title with a height of 11-1, a new personal best. She also has the PAL’s fastest 100-meter time as well, posting a time of 13.32. She won the PAL 100-meter title in a time of 12.97.
